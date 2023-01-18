RHONJ Stars Look Just Like Their Daughters in Old Pics: PHOTOS

Stars from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” had fans doing a double taking when photos from their younger years were posted on Instagram alongside their current photos.

The cast members of the Bravo reality show are in their 40s and 50s, but a Bravo fan account gave fans a nostalgic look at how they looked as teenagers in the 1980s and ‘90s. But Jersey genes run strong, so some fans thought they were looking at present-day pics of the cast members’ daughters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Couldn’t Believe How Much Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Looked Like Their Daughters as Teenagers

In a slideshow shared by the Bravo After Thoughts fan account in January 2023, cast members from the RHONJ were shown as teens and as they look today. OG star Teresa Giudice kicked off the gallery of photos with a look back at her 1980s permed hair next to a recent photo of her in full glam mode.

Next up was teen Melissa Gorga in the 1990s, wearing a gold chain around her neck and a major spray tan. Other pics showed a younger Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, as well as fresh-faced Margaret Josephs. Dolores Catania also rocked long ‘80s curls, and there were before and afters of former stars Dina Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Danielle Staub, and Kathy Wakile.

In the comment section, several fans pointed out that there were “a lot of nose jobs” in the “after” pictures. But others zeroed in on estranged sisters-in-law Giudice and Gorga – and how much their teen daughters look like they did years ago.

“Melissa & Teresa’s daughters look so much like them in their younger pics,” one fan wrote. “Tre looked so much like her daughters here!!!” another agreed. “Melania is a young Teresa, and Antonia is a young Melissa,” another wrote of Giudice and Gorgas daughters. “Tre and Gia are twins,” another added of the eldest Giudice daughter. “Young Melissa looks just like Antonia,” another wrote of Gorga’s only daughter.

And while she doesn’t have a biological daughter to be compared to, some fans thought that Margaret Josephs looked like someone familiar. “Young Marge reminds me of Cricket from the Young & the Restless,” one fan wrote, in reference to Lauralee Bell’s character on the long-running CBS daytime soap.

Several fans felt that Gorga has changed the most since her teen years.

“Melissa is unrecognizable,” one commenter wrote. “Mel looks like a completely different person,” another agreed.

The RHONJ Stars Have Been Open About Their Plastic Surgery Procedures

It’s no surprise that the RHONJ stars have changed a lot. Not only has it been several decades since their “before” pics were taken, but almost all of them have admitted to having plastic surgery as adults.

According to In Touch Weekly, Giudice previously revealed that she had rhinoplasty on “the tip” of her nose because she felt her nose was too “round.” She also revealed that her future husband Luis Ruelas encouraged her to have the surgery if it would make her “feel better” about herself.

In 2016, Gorga also admitted she’d had a nose job, per Life & Style, calling it “the worst-kept secret.” She also told OK! that she experimented with lip injections but that her husband, Joe, didn’t like how it looked.

Co-star Margaret Josephs debuted her first facelift at the RHONJ season 9 reunion in 2019, per BravoTV.com. She later had lifts done on her eyes, cheeks, and neck ahead of the season 10 update show.

And Catania admitted that when she turned 45, she knew it was time for “a full tune-up,” per The Huffington Post. The RHONJ star later told New Beauty that she’s had liposuction, a breast augmentation, a Brazilian butt lift, and a facelift.

