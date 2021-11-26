These Two ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Stars Are No Longer Speaking

The new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is going to be pretty epic, and the cast is already talking about it.

Jennifer Aydin called the season “very, very bad” during a chat with The Knockturnal back in September. “It’s a very real season for everybody involved. There’s some un-kindling [of friendships] and then rekindling, yeah, it’s a lot. It’s going to be a hard season for me, but at the end of the day everything works out and we had a great season,” she added.

Dolores Catania also teased big fights for the new season. “I’m actually on my way to a scene right now that I’m anticipating [will be crazy],” she said on Realitea with Derek Z. “Maybe you can’t anticipate storylines, but I’m anticipating World War 3 right now. I’m on my way…I’m not kidding…I’m on my way to a scene that is going to be God knows what,” she said.

And while we may not know exactly what goes down, we may be able to guess who might have been involved in at least one of these fights, based on new comments from Margaret Josephs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Margaret Josephs & Teresa Giudice Are Not on Speaking Terms

It’s no secret that Margaret and Teresa haven’t been on the best terms over the years. In August 2021, Reality Tea reported that Teresa unfollowed Margaret on Instagram. In September, All About TRH reported that Teresa and Margaret’s friendship was over.

“Teresa and Margaret have been feuding for the last two weeks. Marge has been in Teresa’s boyfriend Louie’s business and has been saying things that are getting back to Teresa about him. Teresa has had enough of Marge talking about her relationship. The two had a blowout in Nashville, which resulted in Teresa unfollowing Marge and wanting nothing to do with her. Marge keeps bringing up rumors she has heard about Louie and continues to bring attention to those rumors,” a source told the outlet.

And now, it doesn’t look like things are getting any better. During an interview with Marc Macnamara and John Hill on the “Discretion Advised” podcast, Margaret revealed that she and Teresa aren’t speaking at all at the present time.

“No. I’m not on speaking terms with her,” Margaret said.

Margaret & Teresa Were Able to Overcome Their Differences in the Past

This certainly isn’t the first time that Margaret and Teresa have been at odds, but they’ve previously been able to bury the hatchet and move on.

For example, back in 2020, the two women were able to get past a fairly big disagreement, and ended up getting back on good terms.

“We’re good. We went away the day after the reunion together. We were holding hands the entire time. You know, we were emotional. We saw each other at the airport the next morning; we were flying to Canada. We were both teary-eyed. It was rough,” Margaret said on the Daily Dish podcast.

“She was very apologetic. Some people are like, oh, it’s not sincere. It was sincere. I know Teresa. She was caught up in the moment that day. They showed that she did see it, the video. You know, she was picking her head up. Everybody was very out of it. It was so fast. You know what, I forgive her. I believe she was truly sorry and we’ve been great,” Margaret added.

However, based on what’s been said so far in 2021, it doesn’t sound like Margaret and Teresa will be moving on anytime soon.

