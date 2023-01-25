Teresa Giudice Says Fans Will See a ‘Different & New Teresa’ on Season 13

Teresa Giudice said she can’t wait for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans to see a “new Teresa” on season 13 of the hit Bravo show.

Giudice said she’s done a lot of internal work on herself recently and fans will be able to see that she’s a “different Teresa” in 2023 and the upcoming season of RHONJ. The topic came up when Giudice and her “Namaste B$tches” co-host Melissa Pfeister discussed some of the articles that were written about the RHONJ star recently, including the People article about her sex life with her new husband Luis Ruelas.

Giudice said she felt like she got taken advantage of for the salacious article when she was just being candid as part of a larger interview about her family life. “I’m too good,” she said, “very honest,” and “I trust people too much… I gotta play dirty like everybody else does,” she told Pfeister.

The longtime RHONJ star reiterated that she was “too good” and added, “2023 it’s gonna be a different Teresa. Everyone’s gonna see a different Teresa.” Giudice explained that she had seen a therapist who really helped her grow and said fans are going to be “amazed” when they see the changes. “I think they’re gonna be happy with me,” she gushed. “I can’t wait.”

The fiery RHONJ star, who’s been known for her explosive outbursts on the show, said she “did it for them too, I wanted them to see that people could change.”

Teresa Giudice Said She Didn’t Want to Get ‘Triggered’ So Easily & Learned to Handle Things Better

Part of the reason for her recent change, Giudice shared on her podcast, was due to a desire to “keep the peace” to avoid hurting her parents. She said in her 13 years on the show, she “let a lot of things slide” while simultaneously getting “triggered” very quickly.

She said she’d been subconsciously emulating her father, who reacted similarly. She even joked that she saw him flipping a table once and that’s where she got that from. “It’s not always good to be that way,” she clarified and said she’s learned to handle things differently.

Giudice made similar comments in the November 18 episode of “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” when she told Shay that she “kept the peace” when her parents were around but “now that I don’t have them anymore, I’m free.”

The 13th Season of RHONJ Will See Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Clash With the Gorgas

The RHONJ season 13 trailer highlighted a lot of the drama that will take place among the cast members, especially between Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. The Gorgas notably didn’t attend Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022.

The trailer shows Gorga yelling at Ruelas at a dinner that he’s going to “break [his] f****** balls.” The trailer ends with a preview of another argument between the two men with Giudice’s voice saying, “She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart, she got her wish.”

