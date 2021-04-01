Teresa & Joe Giudice Meet For Dinner With Her New Boyfriend As Brutal RHONJ Argument Airs

Teresa Giudice spoke out after an explosive episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that had her family in the hot seat. After her brother, Joe Gorga, went on a tirade against her ex-husband Joe Giudice while filming a dinner scene for the Bravo reality show, Teresa went online to defend the father of her children.

In the episode, Gorga accused Joe Giudice of putting his sister “in jail” and for putting their mother, Antonia Gorga, in an early grave. He also called his sister’s former husband a “piece fo sh–.”

The Gorga siblings later made up on-camera, but seeing the episode air months later clearly stirred up emotions for the family.

Teresa Giudice Defended her Ex-Husband As She Posed for a Family Photo With Him & Their Daughters

As the episode aired, Teresa took to Instagram to share a new photo of her posing with her ex-husband and their daughters at the Graycliff Restaurant in the Bahamas. In the caption to the pic, Teresa admitted that she had a hard time watching the episode and that the argument was difficult for her daughters to take in.

“Tonight’s episode is hard for my girls and I,” Teresa captioned the Instagram post. “Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it’s hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss. My mother adored Joe & that’s what my girls saw & remember.”

The mom of four added that she hoped her family could move forward on a “positive note.”

The ex-couple’s 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, commented on the photo with, “We have each other’s back no matter what! people can say anything they want we know the truth.”

Five years after she served time in a federal prison in Connecticut for tax fraud charges, Teresa places no blame on her ex-husband for her legal woes. She recently told E! News that her ex is a “great person” that never did anything to intentionally hurt her.

Teresa & Her New Boyfriend Luis Met Up With Joe Giudice For Dinner as the RHONJ Episode Aired

The new family photo was taken as Teresa and her new boyfriend Louie Ruelas met up for dinner with Joe Giudice during a recent trip to the Bahamas, where Joe has been living after being deported from the United States.

In photos shared to the famous family’s Instagram stories, the exes were seen reuniting as they dined with their daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Joe Giudice even shared a photo from the family dinner and described it as a “great night out.”

Teresa previously revealed that it was her new boyfriend’s idea to travel to the Bahamas to meet her ex-husband. “They’ve talked over the phone,” she said last month on Watch What Happens Live, per ET Online. “Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him — which I thought was the most amazing thing ever. He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he’s not trying to take his place or anything.”

In the comments section to Joe Giudice’s photo of his ex-wife and her new man meeting him for dinner with their daughters, several fans praised the exes for how they are handling their co-parenting situation.

