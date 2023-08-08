Terry Dubrow Said Wife Heather ‘Felt Isolated’ From RHOC Castmates

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is feeling all alone. The actress and businesswoman’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, recently weighed in on his wife’s relationships with the ladies on her cast in an August 4 interview with Us Weekly to promote the new season of his E! series “Botched”.

“I don’t know why Heather seemed to get so isolated from the group. I know that Heather is one of the most caring, wonderful, unfortunately sensitive people you could ever meet. But she’s got so much love and so much absence of hate that it’s unfortunate that she feels and felt isolated,” Terry said of his wife, adding that she and her co-stars have “got some very serious things to work through at the reunion.”

Heather is currently experiencing tension in her relationships with co-stars Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Gina Kirschenheiter. Beador claimed to be “irate” with Heather upon learning that Heather had made reference to Beador’s relationship troubles (from Beador’s now-ex John Janssen) during filming for season 17 of RHOC.

Heather’s relationship with “friend of” Taylor Armstrong also had a rocky beginning, as Armstrong said she felt “excluded” by Heather from several cast gatherings.

Heather Dubrow Had High Hopes for Her RHOC Return

Play

Heather’s troubles with her cast mates may come as a surprise, as only one year prior when she was returning to the Bravo screens for season 16 of RHOC, Heather had been very optimistic about her standing with her fellow castmates.

During a December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after the RHOC season 16 premiere, Heather said, “Yes” when asked if she was still in touch with Judge, who at that point was not on the cast, having been off the cast for seasons 15 and 16 before returning for the current season 17. “[Tamra] sent lovely messages today, like ‘go kill it’, ‘make it great’,” Heather added.

Unfortunately, things aren’t so positive between Heather and Judge now, with Judge revealing in July 2023 that “Throughout the season, [Heather and I] have some little bumps, here and there. But overall, we’ve always been really good friends and then at the end of the season, I caught her in a little bit of a lie.”

Judge only had nice things to say about Heather despite any speed bumps in their relationship, adding, “I think Heather is a good person. She’s a good person. She’s a great mom. I just think maybe she was going through a lot in her life at that moment and you know, she was acting up a little bit.”

Terry gave a more current update in his Us Weekly interview, saying of Heather and Judge, “I know they’ve been texting. And I can tell you something, there is a lot of — at the base of their relationship — there’s pure love.”

Terry Dubrow Calls Heather Dubrow a ‘True Real Estate Design Genius’

Terry also complimented his wife by calling her a “true real estate design genius” when asked about his and Heather’s recent purchase of both a $14 million penthouse and a $16.1 million estate in Los Angeles, the latter of which the couple plan to redesign and renovate as they did with their Orange County home, which they sold in 2022 for $55 million.

“She’s more excited about this than I’ve ever seen in any project. […] Wait until you see what Heather does,” Terry said, adding that her renovation work was worthy of being seen, either “on Orange County, or a separate show, or both, or none, I don’t know but it’s fascinating.”

