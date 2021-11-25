PHOTOS: Bethenny Frankel, Kyle Richards & Other Housewives Share Their Thanksgiving Celebrations

Housewives from across multiple cities shared photos and videos of how they were celebrating Thanksgiving in 2021.

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson shared a photo with her grandsons. Vicki recently revealed she had been battling cancer and had her uterus removed as a result.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all my family, my friends and my followers. I am thankful and grateful this holiday season and wish you all health, happiness and peace,” she wrote under a graphic reading Happy Thanksgiving.

Kim Richards Shared ‘Friendsgiving Video With Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp

Kyle Richards shared a video of herself with her sister Kyle Richards and fellow former RHOBH castmate, Teddi Mellencamp, singing and dancing with the caption, “Friendsgiving.”

The trio was singing Teddi’s father’s song, “Jack and Diane.”

Teddi shared a photo of her large family with the following caption.

“Thanksgiving is a busy and sometimes hectic day but most importantly it’s about focusing on what we are thankful and grateful for,” she wrote. “I am currently the only one awake in my house and taking this moment to reflect on all the many blessings we have received. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends, my ALL IN community and ALL OF YOU. Happy Thanksgiving insta fam. Thank you for the laughs, the banter and helping me continue to grow and be accountable to being the best me I can be. My life changed here 7 years ago with all of you and I will never forget it. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Gretchen Rossi shared a photo of her daughter in the forest, where she and her family are celebrating the holiday.

“Happy Thanksgiving Everyone,” she wrote. “I am so grateful today for so many things but especially for this precious little girl who was an answer to many years of prayers. We are enjoying the day up at Grandma & Grandpa’s lake house. It’s just so beautiful & peaceful up here. Swipe to see our view from the back of their house.”

Kelly Dodd shared a head-scratching meme reading “Let them eat soy” as her Thanksgiving message to fans.

Bethenny Shared Photo of Boyfriend & Daughter Bryn ‘Thankful for This Crew’

Bethenny Frankel shared a flashback photo from her birthday party along with a caption thinking of those without someone to spend the holiday with.

“Thankful for this crew,” she wrote. “Take the day to rest, heal, reflect and settle…the holidays can be challenging. People feel alone, others have nothing and are afraid. I’m grateful that I have a home, family, friends and a sense of what’s important…I’m thankful for all of you who help to guide, educate, entertain, inspire and guide me today and throughout the year. Xo happy thanksgiving!”

Her former castmates also shared snaps including Luann de Lesseps who shared. a photo with her nieces and her mother.

“What a joy to be with a #family again,” she wrote.

Sonja Morgan shared a hilarious spoof of a Norman Rockwell painting with a housewives twist.

Lisa Rinna Shared a Video on the First Thanksgiving Without Her Mother Lois

Lisa Rinna’s mother Lois died on November 15, 2021, marking this the first holiday Lisa will endure without her mother by her side.

“Here’s to a Lovey Day! #HappyThanksgiving to you and your families,” she wrote.

Kristen Taekman posted a bikini-clad snap of her running on the beach with the hashtag #thanksgivingvacation.

Dorinda Medley shared a flashback clip from her time on the show when the housewives were visiting Blue Stone Manor, perhaps a nod to the upcoming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2.

Check out what some of the other housewives posted on Thanksgiving:

A lot of the housewives, like Tamra Judge, shared multiple Instagram stories of their Thaksgving cooking and meal prep so be sure to check out your favorite wife’s stories before they expire.

