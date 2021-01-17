Former Real Housewives Star Diagnosed With Melanoma

In a new Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Hendra revealed that she was recently diagnosed with melanoma.

In the Instagram post, Hendra revealed a photo of a scar on her upper arm. In the caption, she explained that a flat freckle on her arm had slowly turned into something more. “I’ve always had a normal looking flat freckle on my upper arm and it popped up like a pimple around October,” Hendra wrote. “I kept an eye on it and mid- December it grew with a vengeance. In June, I had a full body scan and another random mole removed that grew crazy fast so checking my moles was on my radar. Thank God!”

Hendra continued, “My awesome doc Dr. Parker at Skin Cancer Consultants did the MOHS surgery and yesterdays final pathology showed ALL CLEAR! Praise God.” Hendra also added that the surgery was “no joke” and that the wound was quite painful.

At the end of her post, Hendra revealed that her next step would be having her lymph nodes checked to make sure that there aren’t any cancerous cells. Hendra was a member of The Real Housewives of Dallas during the show’s first season.

Many of Tiffany Hendra’s Former ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Costars Wished Her Well

In the comment section of Hendra’s Instagram post, some of her former Real Housewives of Dallas costars sent her well wishes. Brandi Redmond wrote, “Sending you love and praying for u gorgeous.” Cary Deuber also sent her love, commenting with a string of heart emojis.

Even though we haven’t seen Hendra on The Real Housewives of Dallas as of late, her friend, LeeAnne Locken, gave an update on Hendra to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2017. “She is doing [empowerment and media] coaching, she still does coaching,” Locken said at the time. “And she’s always working on her Sanctuary of Style [web series] on YouTube. The numbers have increased. She’s out there constantly helping women, constantly doing good work in our community. I just love to see her happy. It’s nice to see her smile and laugh.”

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Suffered From Melanoma

Unfortunately, Hendra is not the only Real Housewives star to have suffered from the disease. In October 2020, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge revealed that she was diagnosed with melanoma in 2017.

Judge explained during an interview with Us Weekly, “I was actually filming in 2017. We had some off time, so decided to get a massage in my room. So the masseuse told me, ‘Oh, you have this little tiny black dot.’ And it was literally on my butt, like, the side of my butt. And she goes, ‘I think if I were you, I would get that checked out.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And I didn’t think anything of it.”

Judge then explained a few months later, she went to the dermatologist for a routine checkup, where they checked out the black dot and found melanoma. “I probably would have never, ever even knew it was there because I am not turning around and looking back there,” Judge said. “It didn’t hurt. There was nothing, it wasn’t raised. There was no reason for me to think there was something wrong. … But it was just going through the process and then just thinking, ‘OK, my body is failing me. I actually have melanoma.’”

Thankfully, however, Judge’s melanoma has been treated and she has been on the mend ever since.

READ NEXT: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Family Announces Covid Diagnosis