Dr. Tiffany Moon and Husband Daniel’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

On this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the ladies will welcome a new member to the cast, Dr. Tiffany Moon. Moon is extremely successful, and viewers will get a look into her lavish life starting during the first episode. Moon is married to a man named Daniel Moon, and together, the two have 6-year-old twin daughters named Chloe and Madison.

According to Celeb Pie, Moon has a net worth of at or around $2.5 million. So, how do Moon and her family earn their money? Here’s what you need to know about Tiffany and Daniel Moon’s net worth:

1. Dr. Tiffany Moon Is an Anesthesiologist

When Moon isn’t appearing on The Real Housewives of Dallas, she is working as an anesthesiologist. Moon is a faculty member at UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, according to her LinkedIn page. Moon graduated from Cornell University when she was only 19 years old, and then earned her medical degree at UT Southwestern. According to Forbes, an anesthesiologist working in Texas usually earns a salary of around $241,090.

“There are three main parts to my job: taking care of patients in the operating room, teaching, and doing research,” Moon explained to Voyage Dallas in 2019. “As far as clinical care goes, I do a lot of thoracic anesthesia (for example, for patients with lung cancer) and trauma anesthesia since I work at a big trauma center. Some days, I take care of relatively healthy patients undergoing minor surgeries and some days, I take care of really sick patients who are having emergency surgery or high-risk surgery- every day is different and I love the variety that my job offers.”

2. Dr. Tiffany Moon’s Husband Is the Vice President of Sam Moon Group

Tiffany Moon’s husband, Daniel Moon, is also extremely successful. Daniel Moon is an entrepreneur, and he serves as the Vice President and General Counsel for the Sam Moon Group, which is a real estate firm created by his father, Sam Moon.

According to their company website, Daniel Moon “spearheaded Sam Moon Group’s recent expansion into real estate development and his primary responsibility is to manage its day-to-day operations. The real estate division develops hotels, shopping centers, multi-family and other commercial real estate.”

3. Dr. Tiffany Moon Has Her Own Line of Merchandise

Not only is Moon a doctor, but she also seems to be quite the savvy businesswoman. Moon has developed a line of merchandise that you can purchase on her website, which includes face masks, scrub caps, and candles. Moon’s face masks and scrub caps are adorned with adorable prints, such as cartoons of bubble tea and even red-bottomed Louboutin heels.

Moon also sells a line of jewelry on her website called “Eternal Love.” The necklaces have a charm with an interlocking heart and an “O,” which represents eternity, according to Moon. Moon also donates a portion of the sales from her jewelry line to The Family Place, which is a Texas-based charity helping victims of domestic violence.

4. Dr. Tiffany Moon Is Verified on TikTok

Moon also seems to enjoy using the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, where she is verified and has more than 255,000 followers. Although it’s unclear if she earns money from having her platform on TikTok, it has become a lucrative business over the past few years, with popular creators such as Charli D’Amelio earning $4 million per year after scoring brand deals on the app, according to Forbes.

Moon has partnered and promoted a few brands so far on her TikTok page. In one video, she showed off a Japanese-themed snack box sent to her by Tokyo Treats. Moon has also made videos for a liquor brand called Equality Vodka.

5. Tiffany and Daniel Moon Own a Large Home in Dallas, Texas

As viewers will see during the premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Moon and her husband own a very large and beautiful home in Dallas. Although some details are unclear about her home, it looks quite gorgeous on camera.

On both her Instagram and TikTok pages, Moon has also shared details of her fabulous-looking closet, which is filled with many designer pieces. In a recent TikTok video, Moon shared some of her closet organization tips for her viewers.

