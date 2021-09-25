Dr. Tiffany Moon Shuts Down Erika Girardi’s Surgery Claims About Ex-Husband

There’s a doctor in the house.

In a new TikTok, former “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Tiffany Moon shut down Erika Girardi’s claims that she didn’t allow the doctor to operate on her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s, ankle because she was worried about the effects of anesthesia on him due to his traumatic brain injury.

“I’m going to go ahead and say that that’s not the truth,” Moon, who is an anesthesiologist, said on TikTok in response to fans who had asked for her two cents about Girardi’s claims. “I work at a level one trauma hospital where we take care of patients with TBI all the time, who then need surgical intervention for some other problem that they have. And, although this does complicate the anesthetic management for these patients, having a TBI in and of itself, if the patient is stable, does not preclude you from undergoing anesthesia.”

Moon continued, “So, Erika, I don’t know where you got that medical advice from, but next time, feel free to call me if you need a second opinion.”

Fans Seemed to Love Moon’s Response to Girardi

In the comment section of Moon’s recent TikTok video, many “Real Housewives” fans seemed to really appreciate her explanation of Girardi’s claims.

“Thank you!!!” one fan wrote in the comments. “This is why we love you. Erika has been living the con artist life for too long. What a sad soul.” Another user seemed to agree, writing, “It just doesn’t make sense with Erika giving them wrong information. Thank goodness we have a real doctor.” Another fan chimed in, “Thank you thank you Doctor for giving the people your professional opinion. We all love you for keeping it real.”

On a thread on the Bravo Real Housewives Reddit page, many users also seemed to enjoy Moon’s video. “Hi Tiffany, mind coming on to BH for a few episodes to clear up any medical questions/mistakes/whatever lie Erika can spin out of thin air?” one user wrote. Another user also responded, “Wish we had Tiffany there at the table to chime in live!”

Some ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Still Aren’t Buying Girardi’s Stories

So far on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” some of Girardi’s castmates, including Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards, have been skeptical of all the stories she’s told about Tom Girardi. And, during a recent appearance on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Stracke admitted that she still isn’t totally buying what Girardi’s selling.

“I think we kind of know my stance on this one, not much has changed,” Stracke said during the episode after she was asked by the hosts whether or not she believed Girardi’s defense of her legal issues this season.

And, during the upcoming season 11 reunion, viewers might get to see Girardi go head-to-head with Stracke and Richards. “Erika’s so upset with her costars watching the show back because they backstab her behind her back,” an insider told The Sun on September 8, 2021. “She’s most furious with Kyle. She feels Kyle was the most two-faced to her and their friendship won’t be the same. Kyle’s tried to check in since but Erika has had enough. They’ll settle their problems at the reunion.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

