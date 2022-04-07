Tinsley Mortimer Is Unrecognizable in Photos From Her ‘Debutante Days’

Tinsley Mortimer rose to reality television fame in 2010 when she starred in “High Society.” The show followed her and her friends as they navigated the scene in New York City. The show ran for one season on The CW, giving Mortimer just eight episodes of TV time.

In 2017, Mortimer joined Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York,” alongside her pal Sonja Morgan. Mortimer was on the show for two-and-a-half seasons, officially leaving the Big Apple during season 12. At the time, she fell in love with a guy — Scott Kluth — whom former RHONY star Carole Radziwill set her up with — and moved to his home city of Chicago.

Mortimer and Kluth got engaged, but ended their relationship before getting married.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future,” Kluth said in a statement to People magazine in March 2021.

Mortimer has been out of the public eye since her split, but she may be back on reality television soon. As the rumors of a RHONY return continue to circulate, some throwback photos of Mortimer have people talking.

Here’s what you need to know:

Old Photos of Mortimer Were Shared by a Bravo Account

A photo series shared by Bravo Sociologist on Instagram showed Mortimer in a white gown, leading some to believe these were her wedding photos.

“Baby Tinsley on her wedding day looking gorgeous. Swipe for a stunning photo of her sister and mom Dale at the wedding,” the caption of Bravo Sociologist’s post read. Mortimer stood in an off-the-shoulder gown holding a small bouquet of flowers. The reality star had bangs at the time, which completely changed her whole look.

Mortimer commented on the photo, letting everyone know that the photos weren’t actually taken at her wedding.

“These pics are actually from my debutante days…not my wedding,” she wrote.

Mortimer Was Born to a Family of South Carolina Socialites

Mortimer was raised in Virginia by a wealthy family of South Carolina socialites. When she was 18, she eloped after falling in love with Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer, whom she met in boarding school.

According to Distractify, his family was “oil money” rich, making him a class match for Mortimer. Their love didn’t last, however, and they ended up splitting eight years later. On his own, Topper is a successful financier. He has since remarried and has welcomed a daughter.

Following her divorce, Mortimer became a social star in her own right. According to the New York Post, she was featured in several high fashion magazines, and worked hard to keep up her appearance to ensure there was always an interest in her.

Mortimer never got remarried, though she has had some serious relationships since her split from Topper. And while she’s been off the radar for several months, it seems that she may be getting back into the swing of things; and she may be eyeing a reality television return in the not-so-distant future.

“I have been really enjoying my time in Palm Beach, being with my family and still working from there. I definitely did enjoy my time doing television and that could be something in my future again, but I am still trying to figure it out,” she told OK! magazine in December 2021.

