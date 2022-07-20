‘Real Housewives’ Star Quits Series for ‘Personal Reasons’

A “Real Housewives” star had inked a deal to appear on the third season of “Ultimate Girls Trip,” but has dropped out.

According to People magazine’s Dave Quinn, Tinsley Mortimer gave up her role on the show because of “personal reasons.”

Mortimer was set to travel abroad along with several other Housewives stars, who would spend about a week living in Thailand, getting to know one another and enjoying all the luxuries that the country has to offer. Producers decided to go back to a tropical location a la season 1, which was filmed in Turks and Caicos. Season 2, which is currently streaming on Peacock, was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts.

“Following a wildly successful first two seasons of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ Peacock has greenlit a third iteration with a brand-new group of Housewives fan-favorites. This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand,” a press release read, according to E! News.

According to Davies, filming for season 3 was scheduled to begin on July 18, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Porsha Williams Will Replace Mortimer

Producers have already filled Mortimer’s slot, reaching out to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, who accepted the invite.

Williams will join “RHOP” stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, and Heather Gay and Whitney Rose or RHOSLC. Also on the program will be “Real Housewives of Miami” stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton as well as former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney.

“Porsha and Candiace are expected to clash as Porsha took Monique Samuels’ side in the women’s explosive feud on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’ There’s going to be a lot of drama to unpack there,” a source told Page Six.

Williams knows all about the drama; she spent eight seasons on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” before leaving the franchise in 2021.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one,” she wrote on Instagram, announcing her departure.

Fans Are Curious Why Mortimer Decided to Pull Out of the Show

Shortly after the news that Mortimer wouldn’t be going to Thailand was reported by People, fans took to Reddit to discuss some of the possible reasons why she would drop out.

“I need a pulse check on Tinsley. Original UGT 3 rumors said she would be joining Leah in Thailand (which would have been lit in my opinion), then she pulled out last min for ‘personal reasons.’ Whats the tea on the personal reasons? Do we think she’s filming for RHONY Legacy? She doesn’t have a huge social media presence so I’m just curious as to where she is and what she’s up to?” one person wrote, kicking off a new Reddit thread.

“I would also like to know this,” someone else said.

“I read on twitter earlier that she is joining the Legacy cast – but nothing confirmed,” a third Redditor added.

Heavy has reached out to Mortimer’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Injured on Set of ‘Watch What Happens Live’