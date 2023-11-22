Tinsley Mortimer & Robert Bovard’s First Wedding Photos Released

Tinsley Mortimer is married!

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star married Robert Bovard on November 11, 2023, in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Us Weekly. The first photos from the wedding were published by Town & Country magazine on November 22, 2023.

Mortimer has kept her private life off of social media and out of the tabloids, only recently hinting that she had gotten engaged. In October 2023, she shared a couple of posts on her Instagram Stories in which she talked about an upcoming wedding. Though Mortimer didn’t confirm that she was talking about her own wedding, fans were able to deduce such after seeing her posts.

Mortimer starred on RHONY from season 9 through season 12. Her dating life was often front and center on the show, including her relationship with Scott Kluth, which ended in 2021. Mortimer hasn’t posted to her Instagram feed since September 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the First Photo of Tinsley Mortimer’s Wedding

Mortimer managed to keep the details of her nuptials private until after the event. Now, Town & Country has shared some details about the former reality star’s wedding day. The outlet reports that wedding planner Everett Simon, used “moorish lanterns, soft pink and coral lighting, and an abundance of green palms, pink and orange roses, peonies, hydrangea, and, of course, hot pink bougainvillea,” to complete Mortimer’s wedding look.

The report said that Tinsley was walked down the aisle by her sister, Dabney, who also served as her maid of honor. She wore a white gown designed by Monique Lhuillier and wore her long blond hair down past her shoulders. She changed into a second dress for the reception.

Moritmer included a photo of her father on her bouquet, according to the outlet. Mortimer’s dad died in 2015 from complications related to alcoholism.

Shortly after the wedding photos were shared online, fans took to social media to react.

“They both look so happy. As much as I miss having Tinsley on TV, you can tell this is her happy ending,” one person commented on the Bravo and Cocktails’ Instagram post.

“She is so beautiful! she deserves this so much,” someone else wrote.

“I’m blown away from this gown how she looks. She was born for this day I’m so happy for this queen,” a third person added.

Robert Bovard Lives in Georgia & Has His MBA

Bovard is from Augusta, Georgia, and is the president of Augusta Iron & Steel Works, Inc. He obtained his undergraduate degree in political science and government from The University of the South, according to his LinkedIn. He then enrolled in business school, earning his MBA at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Bovard was previously married to Mary Dial Bovard. She died in 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, per her obituary. The two had three children together, a son named Robert and twin daughters, Mary and Ruth.

This is also the second wedding for Mortimer. She married Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer in 2002. The two divorced in 2009, according to Vanity Fair.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Says She Wants to Date ‘Hot’ Mauricio Umansky