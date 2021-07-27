Tinsley Mortimer’s Mom Reveals More About Sonja Morgan’s Drinking Habits

Sonja Morgan may be the straw that stirs the drink, but she can do it in moderation, according to former “Real Housewives of New York” star Tinsley Mortimer’s mother, Dale Mercer.

In the comment section of an Instagram that Morgan posted after the July 20, 2021 episode, Mercer wrote, “Tinsely lived with Sonja her first season on RHONY, and Sonja is telling the truth about not drinking at home. Not once did Tins see her drink alcohol there. Sonja drinks when she’s with the ladies to let loose and have fun!”

During the July 20, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of New York,” a few of Morgan’s castmates confronted her about her drinking habits after she got into a late-night, physical altercation with newbie Bershan Shaw. “I think that it would be absolutely irresponsible and f****** up of us not to say that we think the drinking is going to hurt you,” Leah McSweeney told Morgan. “We are worried and we want to help.”

However, Morgan didn’t seem to be too concerned, telling the ladies, “I don’t drink alone, I don’t drink at home, I don’t drink on dates. I don’t go out and socialize like that, I just don’t.”

Morgan Admitted That She Went ‘off the Rails’ This Season

During an April 2021 interview with The Daily Mail, Morgan admitted that she did “go off the rails” a bit during this season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I’m going to be honest this past season I was off the rails and I had a good time,” Morgan told the outlet at the time. “Ramona is always looking for something to pick on me for because we’re like sisters. She worries – she gets very anxious about me.”

During the interview, Morgan also added, “It’s going to be an interesting season because there’s just five of us. Me and Luann and Ramona, we’ve never been closer and more introspective.”

One Cast Member Is Rumored to Be ‘Begging’ Mortimer to Return to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

When Mortimer left “The Real Housewives of New York” last season, she was engaged to Scott Kluth, but in March 2021, they broke off their engagement, prompting some fans to wonder if she would want to return to the show. And, according to a March 2021 report from Page Six, McSweeney is “begging” Mortimer to make a comeback.

“Leah’s begging her to come back,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They’d have the best time.”

Another source also told Page Six in March 2021 that it was clear that fans would welcome Mortimer back on the franchise. “They really do want her back — it’s very heartwarming,” an insider said. “They have created countess memes … about how they want her back on the show. Having supportive fans like that is really comforting when you go through such a heartbreaking life situation.”

