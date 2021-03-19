Insider Alleges That Tinsley Mortimer & Scott Breakup Was a ‘Long Time Coming’

Yeah, we broke up, Luann!

On March 18, it was announced by People that former Real Housewives of New York star, Tinsley Mortimer, had split from her fiancé, Scott Kluth. When the story broke, a source told the publication that Mortimer was “blindsided” by the news, but according to a new report, their breakup might not have been all that sudden.

“Tinsley shouldn’t feel blindsided when she was aware it was over months ago,” an insider alleged to Us Weekly. “Maybe it actually sunk in last week, but Scott did not blindside her. They have not seen each other since the beginning of January. They did not spend Valentine’s Day together. He’s been living alone since January.”

Mortimer was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York during seasons nine through 12. The former star left halfway through season 12 to move to Chicago with Kluth and became engaged to him in November 2019.

Tinsley Mortimer’s Fiancé Said the Split Was an ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Decision

In his statement to People, Mortimer’s fiancé, Scott Kluth, said that the split was an “incredibly difficult” decision. “After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Kluth told People. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

Kluth continued, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

Tinsley Mortimer Said That Quarantine Helped Their Relationship

It seems like things started to go south in recent months, as Mortimer said that she and Kluth were doing well during a May 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Mortimer said that the coronavirus quarantine had made their relationship together even stronger.

“Our relationship is actually so much better,” Mortimer said at the time, according to Bravo. “It’s exactly what we needed. I just wanted to be at home with him and just have normal [life]. And it’s been obviously beyond normal the fact that I’m cooking and cleaning, but I’ve really impressed him which is so fun. It’s been really good.”

“Quarantined life, you know, here with Scott and the dogs has been really, really nice and fun,” Mortimer continued. “A lot of times we’re traveling and obviously the distance was something that was difficult for us. We broke up so many times because of it. So being here, not traveling and… it’s been kind of a nice time for us to just be together, be at home, uh, well in his home, it’s been a nice family time, It is just nice that we have each other and the dogs. The dogs could not be happier because they are [with us] 24-7.”

