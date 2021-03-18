RHONY Couple Calls It Quits

Heartbreak is in the air. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer and her fiancé Scott Kluth have called off their engagement, People reported Thursday, March 19. Kluth told People that they broke up, “several months ago.”

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Kluth told People in a statement. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

The statement concluded saying, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

As many RHONY fans know, Mortimer and Kluth’s relationship was a significant plot for several years. Mortimer recently posted a throwback video of the time she met him. Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind date four years ago on February 11, 2017. The two had many ups and downs, but Mortimer ultimately decided to leave both New York City and RHONY to move in with Kluth in Chicago. Kluth proposed shortly after in November 2019.

Mortimer May Not Have Seen the Breakup Coming

Although Kluth said that the two had been broken up for months, Mortimer’s Instagram feed does not look that way. The 45-year-old socialite recently posted a photo of Kluth and her two dogs for Valentine’s Day. She wrote in the caption, “My Three Funny Valentine’s. You all bring me so much joy, love, and laughter.”

A source close to the couple also told People that Mortimer was “blindsided” by the breakup.

“This was not mutual, she was blindsided,” a source told People. “She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”

Mortimer herself has not spoken out about their ended engagement.

Fans Have Been Supporting Mortimer

Kluth infrequently appeared on RHONY, but when he did, fans got to see who Mortimer had fallen in love with. But throughout the show, the two faced challenges, mainly being that Kluth lived in Chicago, and Mortimer did not want to move there. Mortimer also has always wanted kids, as she took fans through the process of freezing her eggs.

Fans are now backing up the socialite and even hoping she returns to RHONY. “We knew he was a jerk and not a nice guy,” one fan tweeted. “She may not know it now, but she’s better without him.” Another added, “Come back to rhony!!!!”

Bravo-holic Samantha Bush added, “Scott sucks and that’s what Dorinda [Medley] was trying to get across.” Mortimer has not addressed returning to RHONY or New York City.

