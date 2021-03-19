Tinsley Mortimer Breaks Silence on Breakup With Scott Kluth

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer and her fiancé Scott Kluth have called off their engagement, People reported Thursday, March 18. Kluth told People that they broke up, “several months ago.”

A source close to the couple told People that Mortimer was “blindsided” by the breakup.

“This was not mutual, she was blindsided,” a source told People. “She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”

Mortimer has not publicly spoken up about the breakup, but she did post over two dozen Instagram Stories late Thursday night. The 37-year-old socialite reposted Instagram Stories and posts that fans posted in support of her. Mortimer has since deleted all but one of the Instagram Stories.

She reposted one Story a fan posted with the caption, “I. Just. Want. Tinsley. To. Find. HAPPINESS.” Another read, “I can’t believe he did Tinsley Mortimer like that.” She also re-posted an Instagram post that read, “You got this Tinsley. Kluth was a s**tty last name for you anyway…You are a 10. Stop seeing yourself as a 5 because that makes you date guys that are a 3…Cry if you are sad, but don’t cry over a**holes. 3’s do not deserve tears.”

Mortimer Hinted at a Return to RHONY

Along with reposting several Instagram Stories that showed their love for Mortimer, she also reposted many that encouraged her to return to New York City and RHONY. She reposted one Story where a fan reposted a fan post that read, “Realizing Tinsley and Scott’s breakup means she’s one step closer to a RHONY return.” The user added the caption, “Andy Cohen please bring Tinsley Mortimer back! The storyline is epic, and it’s retirement time for Ramona.”

Another Story screenshot a story about their breakup and the fan added the caption, “I hope this means Tinsley Mortimer takes back her apple and graces our screens on RHONY.” She also reposted a graphic that a Bravo fan Instagram account made of her with the caption, “Come back Tinsley [to NYC].”

Dozens of other fan accounts echoed the same sentiment urging Mortimer to return to the Bravo franchise. As many RHONY fans know, Mortimer ultimately decided to leave both New York City and RHONY to move in with Kluth in Chicago. Mortimer and Kluth’s relationship was a significant plot for several years. Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind date four years ago on February 11, 2017. Kluth proposed shortly after in November 2019.

Mortimer’s Bravo Friends Have Her Back

The second that RHONY newcomer Leah McSweeney joined the cast, she instantly hit it off with Mortimer. The two quickly became bffs. The outspoken RHONY fan favorite posted a photo of Charlotte from Sex and the City saying to Big, “I curse the day you were born!”

McSweeney originally made the caption, “#MenAreTrash,” but she had to change it. The caption now reads, “Mood. Had To delete my trash # Because people are trying to have this post removed for hate speech. LOL. Proving my # is very true.” Mortimer commented on her beloved friend’s post, “Love you beyond! You’re a dear true friend!”

Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks also showed her support. Eubanks posted a photo of Mortimer on her Instagram Story and added the caption, “Tinsley Mortimer my southern sister…You are a DIME with a heart of gold. The whole package. You deserve a STALLION.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff Cast: What We Know