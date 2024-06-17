‘Real Housewives’ Star Admits She Still Hooks Up With Estranged Husband

The news of “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola’s husband Todd Nepola filing for divorce went public in April 2024. While Alexia confirmed at the time that she was “shocked and heartbroken” by Todd’s decision to file, she has opened up about more of their efforts to remain together in a June 15 appearance on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

When asked if she and Todd have “made out or had any sort of physical [relations]” Alexia cut Mellencamp off to exclaim, “Yes. Of course, yes. We’ve done it all, yeah. We love each other and we’re super into each other, it’s not because of that.”

When it came to the reason for her split, Alexia later added, “I just believe we have to have better communication. I think we’re both strong people and I think that we struggle with the way that we communicate.”

Could Alexia & Todd Nepola Stay Together?

Although Todd’s decision to file for divorce may seem like the final straw for his and Alexia’s relationship, she confirmed on the podcast that it’s actually triggered the couple to try and put in the work to see if they are able to save their marriage. “I’m doing better, it’s been two months. I’ve gone to therapy, we’ve gone to therapy. We’re doing couples therapy,” Nepola revealed.

When asked if there was any chance at reconciliation, Alexia told Judge and Mellencamp, “For me, I would want that deep in my heart because I’m madly in love with him and I would want it to work out. So that’s why it’s so difficult. But you know there’s a lot there, there’s a lot to unpack. Again, I feel that being in the public eye is so much harder, and I think that’s one of the reasons that he’s struggling with it. He does not like it.”

Not only do Alexia and Todd live together, but they also live with her son Frankie, 27, who has suffered from permanent brain damage since being involved in a serious car accident in 2011, at the age of 13.

After being asked what Frankie thinks of his mother’s marital troubles, Alexia shared, “Frankie doesn’t really tell me much, but I know he’s been affected by it. He has to be, because we all live together, so he has to be. I think we’re all affected by it. I think Todd’s affected by it as well.”

Alexia Nepola is Taking Over for Tamra Judge

Nepola also revealed that she would be joining the “Two Ts” podcast as Mellencamp’s official co-host for all RHOC recaps heading into season 18, so that Judge isn’t podcasting about her own series.

The trio have been friends for a while, and Nepola has already been working on her own iHeartRadio podcast with fellow RHOM star Marysol Patton, “Ay Por Favor”, which will continue in the meantime.

While all together for their podcast recording, Alexia, Judge, Mellencamp, and fellow RHOC star Alexis Bellino joined up to go to a Janet Jackson concert together in San Francisco. Mellencamp shared a video of the group on their way to the show in a June 12 Instagram post, captioning the video, “Call us the Two Ts & Two As if you’re nasty.”

