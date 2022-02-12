Todd Chrisley Wants to Be a Real Housewife

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley revealed his desire to be cast on a Real Housewives franchise … but which city did he pick?

The star of “Chrisley Knows Best” recently said he is interested in joining the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Todd Chrisley Thinks He Would Clash With Dorit Kemsley ‘I Don’t Think Anyone Is Ever Going to Think She Is as Fabulous as She Does’

Todd Chrisley, who stars alongside his family on their show “Chrisley Knows Best” is looking to add another reality TV franchise to his growing resume.

“I would be a housewife of Beverly Hills just so that I could be like best friends with Kathy Hilton. I mean, I feel like that she would probably leave Rick for me!” Chrisley joked while appearing on an episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope” with David Yontef.

Chrisley dove deeper to explain which of the RHOBH cast he would (and probably wouldn’t) get along with.

“I love Erika, and Lisa and I are good friends,” he said on the podcast “I think Dorit and I would probably be the ones that would fight because I think Dorit’s fabulous, but I don’t think anyone is ever going to think she is as fabulous as she does.”

He went on to explain why he and Kyle Richards would probably butt heads, “Kyle and I would probably argue because she has some menagerie of animals in her home and I don’t.”

Todd Chrisley Says He Only Watches RHOBH for Kathy Hilton Because ‘She’s Got Exquisite Taste’

Chrisley also gushed about Kathy Hilton who he thinks he would be “best friends” with, due to her home.

“Kathy and I are going to be best friends. Yes. We would be best friends, Kathy and I would be best friends because she’s got exquisite taste. Her home is stunning. She believes that her mother is still in the room with her, and I believe my dad’s in the room with me. So she and I would be great friends,” he said on the podcast.

He also revealed the only reason he watches the show is for the housewife he thinks is hot.

“I only watch, because I think Kyle Richards is hot and I love her sister Kathy,” he said. “That’s the only reason that I really watched that.”

Todd Chrisley Speaks out About Mental Health Awareness Following Savannah Chrisley’ Ex Nic Kerdiles’ Suicide Attempt

On February 2, 2022, Chrisley, along with his daughter Savannah and her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles, took to Instagram to tell Kerdiles’ story in hopes they could help others struggling with depression.

“I’m super grateful to be here today,” Kerdiles said in the Instagram video. “As Todd mentioned, I recently went through COVID as well and now [I’m] reading a lot more about it to kind of understand why this situation might have happened that occurred the other night. With COVID and some of the things that I’ve had from COVID, I’ve been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that…I don’t remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout.”

From there he revealed details surrounding he attempted suicide, of which TMZ reported at the time of the incident.