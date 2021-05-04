Luann De Lesseps’ Ex-Husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. Now

It’s about Tom (D’Agostino Jr).

In 2017, “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps finally married her dream man … or so she thought. Unfortunately, Lesseps’ marriage to D’Agostino only lasted seven months and ended in a bitter divorce. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” Lesseps announced on Twitter at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” So, what is Lesseps’ ex-husband up to today?

According to a February 2020 report from The Sun, D’Agostino has moved on with a girl named Danielle Rollins, and they have been dating since February 2019. D’Agostino told the publication at the time, “I’m doing better than ever and happiest ever!” Rollins is an interior decorator and clothing designer, and it seems like the two spend most of their time together in Palm Beach, Florida.

D’Agostino Used to Meet up With His Ex-Girlfriends While Married to Lesseps

After Lesseps announced her divorce in 2017, she opened up about her split from D’Agostino in an interview with People. At the time, Lesseps explained that something that caused a major rift in their relationship was the fact that D’Agostino would often reach out to his ex-girlfriends while she was married to him.