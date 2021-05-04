Luann De Lesseps’ Ex-Husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. Now

It’s about Tom (D’Agostino Jr).
In 2017, “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps finally married her dream man … or so she thought. Unfortunately, Lesseps’ marriage to D’Agostino only lasted seven months and ended in a bitter divorce. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” Lesseps announced on Twitter at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” So, what is Lesseps’ ex-husband up to today?
According to a February 2020 report from The Sun, D’Agostino has moved on with a girl named Danielle Rollins, and they have been dating since February 2019. D’Agostino told the publication at the time, “I’m doing better than ever and happiest ever!” Rollins is an interior decorator and clothing designer, and it seems like the two spend most of their time together in Palm Beach, Florida.
D’Agostino Used to Meet up With His Ex-Girlfriends While Married to Lesseps
After Lesseps announced her divorce in 2017, she opened up about her split from D’Agostino in an interview with People. At the time, Lesseps explained that something that caused a major rift in their relationship was the fact that D’Agostino would often reach out to his ex-girlfriends while she was married to him.
“Getting caught in the press going out and meeting with ex-girlfriends, that caused a lot of fights to go on,” Lesseps told People. The former Countess also revealed that the “last straw” in their relationship was when he tried to meet up with an ex after they had come home from a dinner party.
Lesseps revealed to People, “He ended up calling an ex-girlfriend to see where they were, and that’s when I said to myself, ‘This is the last straw. This is really the last straw.’”
However, even though D’Agostino may have been acting suspiciously, Lesseps believes that her husband never cheated on her. “He assured me he wasn’t cheating on me, but that was not the perception of people around us,” Lesseps said. “We live under the spotlight, so you can’t act a certain way … you might be friends with your exes but it doesn’t look good. I believe he was not cheating on me. And I hope that was the case.”
D’Agostino May Stir up Some Trouble During Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’
Although the couple is divorced now, it doesn’t mean that D’Agostino has disappeared from Lesseps’ life forever. During the Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Lesseps reveals that she can see D’Agostino’s terrace from her new apartment building.
“It’s Tom’s terrace,” Lesseps said during the sneak peek of the episode posted by Bravo. “It’s, like, right in my view. I was in shock.”
However, Lesseps has a good sense of humor about it all. “The good news is I know when he’s in town because the lights are on or they’re not so now I know if the light’s on, I won’t be going to The Regency,” she said during the scene.
Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York” returns on Tuesday, May 4, at 9/8c on Bravo.
