RHOBH Stars Talk Confusion Surrounding Tom Girardi’s Car Accident

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” aren’t the only ones confused about Tom Girardi’s car accident.

During the July 21, 2021 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Erika Girardi finally revealed what had really happened when her estranged husband got into a car accident in 2017. At the time, Girardi had told her castmates that it was just a small accident and that he had hurt his ankle, but during the last episode, Girardi confessed that it was much more than that–she claimed her ex actually had driven off of a cliff and fell unconscious for 12 hours. However, the other details that Girardi gave surrounding the accident were a bit confusing, and it’s leaving the RHOBH ladies scratching their heads.

“My ears perked up a little bit,” Sutton Stracke explained during the July 29, 2021 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.” “I just didn’t know why we were all of a sudden talking about this accident and why we’re talking about this head injury. It was a confusing story. I got a little uncomfortable, I’m not gonna lie. And then I think the rest of the girls who knew this story about some car accident were hearing new information from Erika this time around.”





Kyle Richards also admitted that she was taken aback by the new details that Girardi told them. “Obviously, when she told us the car accident was way worse than we originally thought, it was strange to me. I thought, ‘I wonder why she didn’t tell us at the time.’ In hindsight now, I’m thinking maybe because he was going through some mental decline of some sort, and maybe they didn’t want that out there publicly, because he was running a law firm.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Some ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars Were ‘Proud’ of Girardi for Speaking About Her Struggles With Her Husband

During the after-show, star Dorit Kemsley said that she was “proud” of Girardi for opening up so much about her struggles. “Of course, you know, you have a million questions, but I think I was also so proud and taken aback almost that Erika really was being as open as she was and sharing so many intimate details, it was almost like, this is her moment, it’s time for her to share what she wants to say.”

Kemsley continued, “I think I was in almost a state of shock and there was also what I was learning that was shocking.”

Some Viewers Are Not Buying Girardi’s Story

As Girardi tells her story about her divorce and ongoing legal issues on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” some just aren’t buying it. During a recent appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast, one of Tom Girardi’s ex-employee, Kim Archie, who was also the subject of the Hulu documentary “The Housewife and The Hustler,” claimed that Girardi has been acting on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“There’s been waterproof mascara since 1938 — before we were all born — so I’m sure she could get waterproof mascara,” Archie said on the podcast about Girardi’s tears during the July 14, 2021 episode. “She likes big sunglasses. There are scenes that somebody posted where she’s inside with sunglasses. So she’s sitting in bright sunlight with non-waterproof mascara, you know, just sobbing.”

Archie continued, “That whole scene — and I watched it — did she take acting classes? I thought she went to, like, an art high school in Atlanta. She needs to get her money back from any classes because nobody was buying any of that. I mean, that was terrible acting. It was horrible.”

