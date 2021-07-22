Tom Girardi’s Ex-Employee Accuses Erika Jayne of ‘Terrible Acting’ on RHOBH

It looks like some people aren’t buying Erika Jayne Girardi’s performance on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a recent appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Tom Girardi’s ex-employee, Kim Archie, who was also the subject of the Hulu documentary “The Housewife and The Hustler,” alleged that Girardi has been acting on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Archie was particularly skeptical of Girardi’s tears during the July 14, 2021 episode.

“There’s been waterproof mascara since 1938 — before we were all born — so I’m sure she could get waterproof mascara,” Archie said on the podcast. “She likes big sunglasses. There are scenes that somebody posted where she’s inside with sunglasses. So she’s sitting in bright sunlight with non-waterproof mascara, you know, just sobbing.”





Archie continued, “That whole scene — and I watched it — did she take acting classes? I thought she went to, like, an art high school in Atlanta. She needs to get her money back from any classes because nobody was buying any of that. I mean, that was terrible acting. It was horrible.”

Archie is the longtime best friend of Kathy Ruigomez, who is the mother of Joseph Ruigomez, a burn victim who alleged in the Hulu documentary that Girardi stole more than $11 million from him and his family. Archie used to work at Girardi’s firm, Girardi and Keese, as a legal consultant

One Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Was Also Skeptical of Girardi’s Tears

We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater 🤷‍♀️Just saying. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2021

Archie was not the only one skeptical of Girardi’s on-camera tears. In a July 15, 2021, tweet, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer shaded Girardi, questioning her sincerity.

“We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water,” Grammer wrote on Twitter. “I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying.”

Grammer was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 1 and 2 and has returned as a friend of and guest intermittently throughout the past few years.

Some ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Are Taking Girardi’s Side

While some are not fully believing that Girardi had no involvement in her husband’s legal issues, some “Real Housewives” stars are taking her side. During a recent appearance on the Unpopular podcast, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, said that she believed that Girardi didn’t have any idea what was happening behind the scenes.

“I’m telling you what, girl, I believe you when you say you didn’t know what the f*** he was doing,” Vargas admitted. “You don’t know where that money’s going, you don’t even know where you’re getting the money from. You get it, you don’t ask questions, and you enjoy your life. I was in that situation, I completely understand her.”

Other ‘wives have also come to Girardi’s defense, like “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard. “Y’all aren’t loyal,” Dillard wrote on Twitter in June 2021. “You don’t know what that lady knew. Just sending her to jail based on one thrown together documentary that was clearly meant to low key villainize her. Reserve your judgement until the facts reveal themselves. Judge not lest ye be judged.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

