Why RHOBH Tom Girardi Just Lost His Law License

According to a new report, Tom Girardi, who is the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, has lost his license to practice law in the state of California.

On March 10, Page Six reported that Girardi had officially lost his license amid the number of legal battles he has been facing throughout recent months and is unable to practice law. Girardi has been a member of the California State Bar for a number of years. According to the California Bar website, someone can be ineligible to practice law due to reasons “including suspension, involuntary transfer to inactive status and failure to pay mandatory State Bar fees.”

Currently, however, Girardi entangled in a number of legal battles, including one involving his former partner, Robert Keese, who is claiming that Girardi owes him over $500,000, according to TMZ. Girardi has also been accused of embezzling money by an Illinois-based law firm, Edelson PC. Girardi allegedly embezzled money from a settlement fund for relatives of the Lion Air plane crash that happened in October 2018. His November 2020 divorce filing from Erika Jayne is also being investigated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return this spring on Bravo.

Tom Girardi Was Recently Diagnosed With a Serious Illness

Amid all of this drama, Girardi has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. According to TMZ, Girardi’s doctor said that “dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s is affecting Tom’s memory, concentration, recall, recognition, communication, logic and understanding.” Jayne has not spoken publicly about Girardi’s illness yet.

In December, before Girardi’s diagnosis was made public, it was also reported that the former lawyer had been secretly hospitalized last year. Girardi’s lawyers explained that his hospitalization was the reason why families in the Lion Air crash did not receive their settlement, as noted by Page Six.

Erika Jayne Is Expected to Talk About Her Divorce on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

With Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filming amid all of this drama, Jayne is expected to talk about her divorce. In December 2020, a source revealed more details to Us Weekly about what viewers can expect from Jayne this season.

“Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the source told Us Weekly at the time. “Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

The source continued, “She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back. In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different.” The source also added that “[Lisa] Rinna has been her biggest support among the cast.”

And, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jayne’s costar, Garcelle Beauvais, seemed to confirm what the source had told Us Weekly at the time. “You’re gonna definitely see a lot of changes this season for sure,” Beauvais explained. “This coming season. She was a lot more open than I thought she’d be.”

