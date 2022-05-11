Tom Girardi’s Latest News: Where Is Erika Jayne’s Husband Now?

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 is premiering on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and there’s a lot to catch up on in the lives of the RHOBH cast members. A lot of Erika Jayne’s storyline in season 11 focused on her divorce from Tom Girardi after more than 20 years of marriage and it seems as though that will continue heading into season 12.

That said, what’s the latest with Tom Girardi? Where is he now?

As fans might remember, Girardi was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and was placed under a conservatorship managed by his brother Robert Girardi. Documents filed by Robert Girardi back in 2021 indicated that Tom Girardi was living at an assisted living facility. According to the Daily Mail, that facility is the Belmont Village Senior Living in Burbank, California.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jayne & Girardi Are Still Going Through Their Divorce, Which Has Not Yet Been Finalized

It appears as though Girardi and Jayne’s divorce is not yet finalized as the two continue to battle through several lawsuits. In October 2021, Us Weekly reported that the estranged couple’s La Quinta property was sold for $1.25 million. According to the outlet, court documents stated that the profits would be used to “pay any unpaid property taxes, valid liens, homeowner’s association fees, real estate brokers’ commissions (5 percent) and related sale costs directly from escrow on the Property.”

Jayne was asked by TMZ in November 2021 if she would ever get married again and answered right away, “No, I will not. Never,” then added that she would “probably not” date another lawyer either. “But then again, I may need free legal [advice],” she added. “Who knows?”

The divorce proceedings between the two are still ongoing and in December 2021, Girardi removed his lawyer from the case and will instead be representing himself through his conservator and brother Robert Girardi. Jayne also recently confirmed on Twitter that she’s still married as one person tweeted at her, “What old rich men are you hoping to marry next?” The “Pretty Mess” singer replied, “Im still married.”

Before the premiere aired, Jayne told Us Weekly that she still occasionally speaks with Girardi. “Of course [I take his calls],” she revealed. “He’s not well, and so he’s in a state of decline and sometimes it’s good and sometimes [he thinks] I’m someone else. So it’s fine.”

Both Jayne & Girardi Are Battling Through Lawsuits

In addition to her divorce proceedings, Jayne and Girardi have both been battling a series of lawsuits. In January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that complaints against Jayne in Girardi’s fraud lawsuit had been dismissed. However, the singer was named in a $50 million racketeering lawsuit from Edelson PC in April 2022.

According to Page Six, the class action firm is accusing Jayne of using her platform as a Bravo star to “prolong” Girardi and his law firm’s alleged scheme. The publication reported that Jayne and other defendants face nine complaints, including racketeering, unlawful business practice, consumers legal remedies act and deceit, receipt of stolen property, and aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property.

A preview for the upcoming season 12 showed a producer asking Jayne about events that she said had been “disproven.” The RHOBH star replied, “I don’t know. You’ll have to go check all that s*** out, but it was disproven. So Bravo can do their due diligence. I don’t really know.”

She also said that if anyone has questions, “tell them to go f****** read everything that my lawyer has put out. They can answer their own f****** questions.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance