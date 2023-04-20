RHONY Personality Criticizes Tom Sandoval’s Claims About Ariana Madix’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley shared her thoughts about “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval’s April 2023 interview on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” in an April 2023 SiriusXM Radio Andy episode. Page Six reported that Medley noted Sandoval acknowledged that he and Raquel Leviss were romantically involved during his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The RHONY personality referenced that Sandoval alleged that when he brought up terminating his relationship with Madix, she stated that she would quit “Vanderpump Rules” and abandon her ambitions of being a restaurateur. Sandoval also accused Madix of punching him and telling him that she “was not letting [him] leave” her when he ended their relationship in mid-February 2023.

Medley criticized Sandoval’s comments about his now ex-girlfriend, who he began dating in 2013.

“I really don’t understand how he had any comfort level in even talking about what he thought what Ariana felt or her reactions to things – where were we going with that? What were you trying to insinuate? That you were trying so hard to breakup with her but she was so needy, she wouldn’t let me go? Is that very – isn’t that very — really?” said the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” alum.

Medley also suggested she believes Sandoval was trying to garner sympathy from Bravo fans.

“It’s almost like was like she’s needy and crazy and he couldn’t get away from her, you poor thing. Did he really think that’s what we were going to take away from it?” asked the RHONY star.

Scheana Shay Revealed Ariana Madix Has Taken a Break From Social Media

Page Six reported that Ariana Madix may compete in the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.” While speaking to E! News in April 2023, Madix’s castmate and close friend Scheana Shay shared that her potential spot on the competition reality series is not yet confirmed.

“I don’t think anything is official yet, but we are definitely manifesting that. So I think there’s some talks going on but I don’t think anything is official just yet. But I said ‘I will be front row every week supporting you,’” shared the “Good as Gold” singer.

The mother of one also confided that she thinks Madix could take home the mirrorball trophy if she does participate in the series.

“She’s a good dancer ya’ll,” said Shay.

The reality television star also shared that Madix has taken a break from social media following the aftermath of Sandoval’s affair, which she became aware of in early March.

“She is not on Instagram at all. Her friend is running her account right now. That was the best thing for her mental health right now. She got back on Instagram but she is not on it for now,” explained the mother of one.

Jax Taylor Shared He Believes Ariana Madix is ‘a Lot Happier’

Madix’s former “Vanderpump Rules” castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who left the series in 2020, gave an update on Madix in the April 14 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” Cartwright shared that Madix “looks amazing” despite her breakup with Sandoval.

“I’m sure she’s in a better space now, a little time has passed. She honestly looks like she’s glowing. I feel like she’s going to lose so much weight off of her shoulders after all of this is done,” said the mother of one.

Taylor chimed in that he believes “she looks happier” now that her relationship with Sandoval has ended. He shared that he has interacted with Madix several times since her breakup.

“She looks the happiest I’ve ever seen. I told her brother, her brother [Jeremy Madix] at [my son Cruz’s second birthday party], I said ‘your sister looks really, really good, she looks happy.’ He’s like ‘you have no idea, I feel like I have a new sister,'” said Taylor.