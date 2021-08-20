Frank Catania Reveals New RHONJ Cast Member

It looks like the Garden State has added one more Housewife to the mix.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 11 cast included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider. But Catania’s ex-husband and honorary ‘House Husband’ Frank Catania spilled the beans on a new cast member.

Catania revealed that Traci Lynn Johnson Barber has been filming with the RHONJ ladies. Catania appeared on the the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast on August 5 where he spilled that Johnson is part of the season 12 cast.

“I think on our show, the men are involved much more than any other franchise, and i think a lot has to do with the fact is that we are friends outside of the show itself,” Catania said. “And this year, Luis [Ruelas, Giudice’s boyfriend] joined us and also Tiki Barber. Tiki Barber joined us, because his wife is on the show, and both of them are great additions.”

Barber is a former New York Giants NFL player and has been married to Johnson since 2012. The couple share six children together, four from his previous marriage and two together.

Johnson Has Been Spotted Filming With the RHONJ Ladies

While Catania did officially share that Johnson is a new cast member, fans have been speculating the theory for months. Johnson originally began filming earlier this year in June to see how she’d mesh with the cast.

“Tiki Barber’s wife Traci Lynn filmed with the cast at Margaret Josephs’ Pride party in Englewood, NJ on Tuesday night,” a source told the Sun at the time. “The party was shot for season 12, Traci is being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women, she’s been filming scenes.”

It looks like the party went well, as Johnson has continued filming with the cast. Johnson and Barber joined the rest of the cast and husbands for a trip to the Jersey Shore in mid-July. Multiple cast members posted photos with the two of them living it up, as seen above.

Most recently, Johnson got sporty for the RHONJ softball game supporting Maimonides Hospital on Friday, August 13. The entire cast got dolled up in jerseys and played for the charity. Johnson played, and in one video, captured by @RHONJObsessed, she was even caught getting into a heated argument with Aydin.

Johnson May Be the Talk of Jersey

The Barbers and Gorgas appear to be close friends, as the four of them have been liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram posts for years. While Gorga may know Johnson, many of the RHONJ ladies may have heard of Johnson.

Johnson became the talk of the town when Barber left his pregnant wife and began dating her. Barber married Ginny Chan in 1999, but the two separated in 2010 when Chan was pregnant with twins. Together, they share four kids together: Atiim Kiambu, 18, Chason, 17, and Ella and Riley, 11.

The two finalized their divorce in 2012, and he married Johnson later that year. Both Barber and Johnson maintained that they did not have relations while Barber was still married to Chan. The couple have welcomed two daughters together: Brooklyn, 7 and Teagan, 5.

