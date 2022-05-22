Jackie Goldschneider Spills on What Was Left on Cutting Room Floor for RHONJ Reunion

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” have officially wrapped season 12 but many fans are still talking about the 3-part reunion. With season 13 already locked and loaded — for the most part — there were quite a few strings left untied as the women attempted to get closure from the past few months of their lives.

Several relationships appear to be at their breaking points, including Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga as well as Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania. And while those friendships will see a season 13 to flesh things out, it seems as though not everyone is going to get that chance.

It appears as though newcomer Traci Johnson, wife of Tiki Barber, won’t be a part of season 13, based solely on the fact that she was completely cut from the season 12 reunion. Despite being on-set for the taping, Johnson — who sat in a chair next to the couch — wasn’t part of the show, and thus, likely won’t be continuing on in her “friend of” role.

In an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Real-Tea,” RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider discussed the reasons behind Johnson’s reunion absence.

Goldschneider Reveled That Johnson Was Cut From Final Editing

Although Johnson was dressed for the occasion — and in full hair and makeup — she did not get any air time during the season 12 RHONJ reunion.

“She was there for a really long time, she looked beautiful and she had on a stunning gold dress. But I don’t think Traci said anything groundbreaking at reunion that it had to go in. I really think they had to make a choice,” Goldschneider told Page Six.

“I don’t think it was because they don’t think Traci was important to the cast,” she continued, adding, “[She offered] forward progress with some of the storylines, especially the family piece with Melissa and Teresa.”

Goldschneider reiterated that Johnson did have a big role on the season, even if it didn’t seem like it.

“I just think that Traci always had an opinion, which always keeps the story moving forward. And her and Tiki were really just fun and brought a new energy,” she explained.

Nevertheless, Goldschneider admits that she feels “bad” about Johnson sitting through the arduous reunion only to be “edited out.”

Despite being edited out of the reunion, Johnson still plugged the show — and shared a photo of herself from the taping.

“Pressure may create diamonds, but FIRE refines gold. You all better be ready for one fiery RHONJ reunion,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself sitting on set.

Several RHONJ Viewers Didn’t Feel That Johnson Was a Good Fit for the Show

Shortly after the RHONJ reunion aired, several fans took to Reddit to discuss Johnson’s absence, which we now know was a call made by production.

Several fans simply didn’t feel that Johnson was the right fit for the show.

“She was annoying, boring and not fun to watch anyways. Byeeee,” one person commented on a thread about Johnson.

“She added nothing to the show,” another comment read.

“She just wasn’t NJ,” a third person wrote.

Several RHONJ fans thought it was strange that Johnson wasn’t even mentioned on the reunion.

“It’s so wild to me that they didn’t even mention her at all. and Tiki wasn’t there? To be fair, that’s a hard cast to be the only newbie in the past few seasons. I’m sure they didn’t want any questions about the early days of their relationship either,” a Redditor said.

“Has she acknowledged it in any way? I’d die,” another person added.

