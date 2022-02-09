Melissa Gorga’s Friend Feuds With Teresa Giudice on RHONJ

Melissa Gorga’s friend, Traci Johnson, has joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” as a “friend of,” but that title may be fleeting when it comes to Teresa Giudice.

On the season 12 premiere of the Bravo reality show, Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga met up with pals Johnson and her husband, former NFL star Tiki Barber, for dinner, and the subject of Giudice and her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, came up.

During the dinner double date filmed last summer, the foursome discussed Joe Gorga’s concerns about his sister Teresa’s fiancé. Johnson and Barber also questioned Giudice’s relationship and the controversial video that Ruelas filmed while at an all-male camp retreat years ago.

Fans will soon see some drama play out with the RHONJ newcomer and the OG queen bee.

Traci Johnson Revealed the Surprising Reason Behind Her Drama With Teresa Giudice

While Johnson seemingly got along with co-stars Gorga, Margaret Josephs Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin while filming her debut season on RHONJ, the same may not be said for Giudice.

Johnson told Hollywood Life that while she got into a few little spats with some of the women, things were way more intense with Giudice.

“I get into tiffs here and there, with and some more explosive arguments … Teresa mainly,” Johnson revealed. “She seems to be a catalyst of a lot of drama on this season. We’ll have to wait and see how it unfolds and there are some moments where I scratch my head and wonder why.”

In an interview with E! News, Johnson revealed that she was a little bit worried about being the newbie in the friend group, and that at first things went better than expected.

“As the OG of the show I thought Teresa would be very territorial and not wanting a newcomer to come in,” Johnson told the outlet. “And I will say I was very surprised and very happy to see how she welcomed me into the group of friends. She was very great in the beginning.”

But Johnson added, “Things may get rocky with us throughout the season. I just feel like I have drama with Teresa this season. It probably intensifies the further along we get. You know with anything with Teresa, you never know what you’re gonna get.”

Johnson also revealed the surprising reason for her rift with Giudice.

“My husband,” she said. “Tiki causes a little bit of drama in Jersey.”

Jackie Goldschneider Said Traci Johnson Has a ‘Fiery’ Personality

While Johnson pointed to her famous husband for stirring the pot in the Garden State this season, RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider made it clear that Johnson isn’t exactly a wallflower herself.

“I loved Traci right from the start,” Goldschneider told Distractify. “I think she was a great addition. She’s so beautiful to look at …but she’s also a great person and she has a fiery personality.”

As for Barber, he fit right in with the other RHONJ husbands.

“He’s just totally a part of the wolfpack,” Goldshneider said of Barber’s newfound bromance with her husband, Evan, as well as Frank Catania, Bill Aydin, and Joe Benigno.

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Current Status of Her Marriage