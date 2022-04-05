RHONJ Star Addresses Claims That She Broke Up Her Husband’s First Marriage

Traci Johnson found out the hard way what it’s like to be a Housewife. Since joining the Bravo reality franchise, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” newcomer has been faced with resurfaced rumors about how her marriage to former NFL star Tiki Barber came to be.

In the episode “There’s No Crying in Softball,” Johnson, 35, was confronted by RHONJ veteran Teresa Giudice after Barber asked questions about her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

“There’s stuff out there about you, that you were the nanny, that you broke up a family. Do I ask those questions?” Giudice said to Johnson as a headline describing her as a “mistress” flashed onscreen.

“I wasn’t the nanny!” Johnson fired back. “But I don’t have a problem when someone asks me that. “

Traci Johnson Met Tiki Barber When He Was Still Married to Ginny Cha

According to the Huffington Post, Johnson was in college when she met Barber, who was married to Ginny Cha at the time. In 2007, there were reports that the former New York Giants running back also helped Johnson get a gig as an intern for “The Today Show,” where he also worked as a correspondent. Johnson’s dad told neighbors that his daughter babysat for Barber’s older two kids, the outlet reported at the time.

The New York Post reported that Barber courted Johnson while he was married and she was still in college at Mount Saint Mary University, and that Barber even stayed overnight in her college dorm.

“On her 21st birthday, he sent her 21 dozen roses to her dorm. He also gave her a diamond and sapphire bracelet,” a source told the outlet.

But a source for Barber denied that he was anything more than “friends” with Johnson while he was still married to Cha.

“She absolutely, positively, never babysat the kids,” the insider said of Johnson. “They were friends in 2008. There were never roses, there were never bracelets.”

In April 2010, Barber announced that he and his wife were separating after 11 years together. Cha was eight months pregnant with twins at the time. Barber married Johnson in 2012, according to Us Weekly. They have two daughters, Brooklyn and Eagan.

Traci Johnson Set the Record Straight on the Timeline of Her Relationship

As the mistress story resurfaced on RHONJ, Johnson set the record straight. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson claimed that Barber was already separated from Cha when they worked together on “Today” and that they had a working relationship that turned into something more once he split from his wife.

“People believed what these tabloids were writing about us from anonymous sources and things that just simply were not true,” she said. “There were no basis in fact at all.”

She noted that Barber “stayed silent” instead of “speaking up and setting the record straight at the time,” and that it hurt the public’s opinion of him, but that she was happy to have the opportunity to reveal the truth about their relationship now that she’s on RHONJ.

“I already figured that everyone knew the scandal, but they didn’t hear the truth,” she told ET. “I was not the cause of my husband’s divorce from his first wife. I most certainly was never the nanny. That’s just shameful for people to even think or say, because that’s hurtful to not only me, but to my husband and his ex-wife and their kids. So it’s just a vicious rumor.”

“This was a great opportunity for Tiki and I to come in and really show that we have a true love story,” she added. “This wasn’t some fly-by-the-night type of scandal that happened and we broke up. I think this was a good testament to our love story, and it also gave me an opportunity to set the record straight.”

