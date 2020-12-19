Erika Jayne Names Husband’s Alleged Mistress

In a since-deleted Instagram posted during the early hours of December 19, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi alleged that her husband Tom Girardi was having an affair with a woman named Tricia A. Bigelow. Jayne alleged that Girardi was paying for her plastic surgery and bills at the department store, Saks Fifth Avenue. So, who exactly is Tricia A. Bigelow?

According to Ballotpedia, Bigelow is a judge for the 2nd District Division 8 of the California Court of Appeal, where she has worked for 12 years. Bigelow was appointed to the court by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2008, and since then, has a long list of accomplishments in her career to date. According to her bio on the California Courts website, Bigelow received the Bernard S. Jefferson Award from the California Judges Association in 2015, which is awarded to those who display “distinguished service to judicial education.”

Currently, Bigelow does not have any public-facing social media accounts or a LinkedIn profile. She has not publicly responded to Jayne’s claims about the alleged affair.

Heavy has reached out to Bigelow for comment, as well as Girardi and Jayne.

Tricia A. Bigelow Was Engaged in 2010

In 2010, the L.A. Times announced that Bigelow was engaged to a man named Terrance J. Manning. However, it is unclear if the two were ever married. Manning was a firefighter for the Los Angeles City Fire Department for 33 years. While working as a firefighter, Manning had been appointed the position of assistant chief, according to the L.A. Times.

It is unclear when Bigelow’s alleged affair with Girardi took place, but in the leaked messages that Jayne posted to her Instagram, Bigelow allegedly wrote that she had another boyfriend. In the alleged messages, Bigelow reputedly wrote, “I can ask my new boyfriend to pay if it’s a problem. He’s got big dough.”

Tricia A. Bigelow’s Father Was Also a Judge

According to an article published by the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, Bigelow’s late father, M. Ross Bigelow, was also a judge. Bigelow’s late father was a lawyer and also served as a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The article also notes that Bigelow “loves everything” about being a judge, however, she sometimes struggles as she thinks that she does not always “fit the mold of what people expect judges to be.” Bigelow explained that she is very extroverted and that she is an “ESFJ” personality type, which means that she is “attentive” and “people-focused,” according to 16personalities.com.

In November 2020, Erika Jayne announced her divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Jayne told E! News on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Jayne continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

