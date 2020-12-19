Erika Jayne Names Husband’s Alleged Mistress

In a since-deleted Instagram posted during the early hours of December 19, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika “Jayne” Girardi alleged that her husband Tom Girardi was having an affair with a woman named Tricia A. Bigelow. Jayne alleged that Girardi was paying for her plastic surgery and bills at the department store, Saks Fifth Avenue. So, who exactly is Tricia A. Bigelow?

According to Ballotpedia, Bigelow is a judge for the 2nd District Division 8 of the California Court of Appeal, where she has worked for 12 years. Bigelow was appointed to the court by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2008, and since then, has a long list of accomplishments in her career to date. According to her bio on the California Courts website, Bigelow received the Bernard S. Jefferson Award from the California Judges Association in 2015, which is awarded to those who display “distinguished service to judicial education.”

So, the plot thickens. Erika posted & then deleted the name of the woman with whom Tom supposedly cheated, Justice Tricia Bigelow. Perfectly timed fodder to distract from the stealing from clients' case or truth? Hmmm. I guess only time will tell. Here's a pic of Tricia. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SjLidYLGLY — Michelle (@michelleismyna2) December 19, 2020

Currently, Bigelow does not have any public-facing social media accounts or a LinkedIn profile. She has not publicly responded to Jayne’s claims about the alleged affair.

Heavy has reached out to Bigelow for comment, as well as Girardi and Jayne.

Tricia A. Bigelow Was Engaged in 2010

In 2010, the L.A. Times announced that Bigelow was engaged to a man named Terrance J. Manning. However, it is unclear if the two were ever married. Manning was a firefighter for the Los Angeles City Fire Department for 33 years. While working as a firefighter, Manning had been appointed the position of assistant chief, according to the L.A. Times.

It is unclear when Bigelow’s alleged affair with Girardi took place, but in the leaked messages that Jayne posted to her Instagram, Bigelow allegedly wrote that she had another boyfriend. In the alleged messages, Bigelow reputedly wrote, “I can ask my new boyfriend to pay if it’s a problem. He’s got big dough.”

Tricia A. Bigelow’s Father Was Also a Judge

Congrats to winners Samuel Sahagian/Kelton Murphy and finalists Karin Lange/Mariana Orbay in yesterday's Moriarity 1L Year Moot Court Competition @PeppLaw. Thanks to our distinguished bench of CA Court of Appeals Justices Helen Bendix, Tricia Bigelow ('86) & Elizabeth Grimes. pic.twitter.com/do1v9Tnm95 — Paul Caron (@SoCalTaxProf) March 28, 2019

According to an article published by the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles, Bigelow’s late father, M. Ross Bigelow, was also a judge. Bigelow’s late father was a lawyer and also served as a judge on the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The article also notes that Bigelow “loves everything” about being a judge, however, she sometimes struggles as she thinks that she does not always “fit the mold of what people expect judges to be.” Bigelow explained that she is very extroverted and that she is an “ESFJ” personality type, which means that she is “attentive” and “people-focused,” according to 16personalities.com.

In November 2020, Erika Jayne announced her divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Jayne told E! News on November 3. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Jayne continued, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

