Inside Tom Girardi’s Alleged Affair & Mistress

It looks like Erika Girardi may not have been the only woman in Tom Girardi’s life.

In December 2020, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star came out with a bombshell allegation: that her husband of 21 years had been cheating on her with a woman named Tricia A. Bigelow.

Girardi posted the series of alleged text messages to her Instagram page at the time, which have since been deleted. However, the images were captured by an account called @commentsbybravo, which showed Girardi accusing a woman named Tricia A. Bigelow of having a relationship with her husband.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” Girardi wrote in the caption. “She was f****** my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.”

In Girardi’s since-deleted post, she also showed alleged messages that Bigelow had exchanged with Girardi. One read, “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f****** you.” Another read, “Good night sweets. You control that temper tomorrow on the stand. You are in the right.”

Girardi’s Alleged Mistress Is a Judge

When Girardi posted those photos, she named her husband’s alleged mistress as a woman named Tricia A. Bigelow. According to Ballotpedia, Bigelow serves as a judge for the 2nd District Division Eight of the California Court of Appeal. Bigelow was appointed to the court in 2008 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

However, according to The Metropolitan News-Enterprise, a daily newspaper in Los Angeles, Bigelow announced her retirement in an April 2021 email.

According to the publication, Bigelow wrote, “After 35 years of public service for the State of California, I have decided to submit my letter of resignation to the Governor. My last day with the court will be June 30, 2021. This was not an easy decision, but I am certain it is the right time for me to move on to the next stage of my life and pursue new challenges. Working with each of you has been an immense pleasure and a true privilege.”

Bigelow’s Lawyer Claimed That the Judge Was ‘Harassed’ After Girardi Posted Her Information on Instagram

After Girardi leaked Bigelow’s name and phone number on her Instagram page, Bigelow’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, told The Los Angeles Times that the judge received many “nasty” phone calls and text messages. Jackson told the publication that Girardi’s “actions in maliciously doxxing the Justice were nothing short of criminal.”

Jackson also added at the time, “We are considering our options to protect Justice Bigelow from further harassment.”

“She’s still in disbelief that Tom would cheat,” a source told Us Weekly about Girardi in December 2020. “She’s also in disbelief with all these lawsuits that are coming that no one was aware of, the legal issues are unfolding one after another and she’s learning as everyone’s filing. As the whole world is finding out about it, she’s finding out about it. She’s reading about it in the press before she even sees it [from her lawyers].”

