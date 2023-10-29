‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes Red Carpet Debut With Mystery Boyfriend: See the Photos

Ubah Hassan has finally revealed the identity of her boyfriend after months of keeping it a secret. On October 24, 2023, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star hit the red carpet with her mystery man, who has been identified as German investment banker, Oliver Dachsel, according to The Daily Mail.

Hassan, 40, has been extremely private about her relationship and has not confirmed exactly when she started dating Dachsel. But the Bravo star was in her secret relationship by the time filming for RHONY ended in early 2023. At the time, her co-stars referred to her secret love as “Mr. Connecticut.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ubah Hassan & Oliver Dachsel Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Like Heavy but Hate the Ads?

Subscribe now for Ad-Free experience

Hassan let the cat out of the bag in October 2023 when she attended the 2023 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at Lincoln Center alongside Dachsel. Hassan wore a silver sequin gown as her beau posed beside her on the red carpet wearing a tuxedo.

The lovebirds posed for multiple photos on the red carpet and at the gala and appeared to be very affectionate.

While this was the couple’s red carpet debut, The Daily Mail noted that Dachsel met some of Hassan’s co-stars months ago. The businessman actually attended the RHOBH season 14 premiere party with Hassan in July 2023. An insider told the outlet that Hassan “seemed excited to be introducing him to people.”

Before that, the mystery man known as “Mr. Connecticut” became a storyline on the debut season of the revamped reality show. “[The relationship is] something very new … in the last year or so,” Hassan said on the RHONY finale. “I don’t want anyone else’s energy. I just want to make decisions for myself.”

But during filming, Hassan broke down and showed Sai De Silva a photo of her secret boyfriend because she felt she could trust her. De Silva later shared some details with Erin Lichy. And once co-star Brynn Whitfield caught wind of the news she blurted to Hassan, “I heard you got a man in Connecticut!”

Hassan became upset that her private business was being talked about on camera. The incident also caused a rift between De Silva and Whitfield.

Ubah Hassan Revealed Why She Kept Her Relationship a Secret For So Long

On October 8, 2023, Hassan appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and explained why she kept her romance a secret during filming for RHONY.

“I think I kept it a secret because I’m so tired of every time I meet someone, I want everyone to see.. and then it doesn’t work and I have to go back and tell people it doesn’t work,” she said. “And I’m so tired, it’s like ‘Oh it doesn’t work anymore.’”

Host Andy Cohen revealed that he had actually met Hassan’s boyfriend, presumably at the RHONY premiere party. “He is very handsome and strong and, yes, formidable,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host said of Dachsel.

Dachsel works as the Managing Director at Jefferies in New York, per his LinkedIn profile.

READ NEXT: RHONY Newcomer Reveals Surprising Past With Lisa Vanderpump