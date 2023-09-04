Ubah Hassan Criticizes Erin Lichy’s Comment About Co-Star

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Ubah Hassan has come to her castmate Jessel Taank’s defense.

Throughout the show’s 14th season, Taank has unintentionally offended several of her co-stars. For instance, Jenna Lyons shared she felt hurt after Taank was vocal in her dislike of a green teddy from the former J. Crew executive creative director. Taank also was at odds with Erin Lichy after she called her a “cackling hag” and suggested she was not supportive of working women. Following an uncomfortable conversation regarding her grandmother’s funeral in season 14, episode 4, the real estate agent stated she was bothered that Taank has a “missing chip.” Lichy also asserted that the mother of two was “a lunatic” after they had an intense lunch during season 14, episode 5. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2023, Hassan shared she took issue with Lichy’s comments about the publicist.

“It’s not nice to tell someone that they miss a chip. Like, you did not create them, how do you know, like — what are you, Steve Jobs, telling what the computer is missing? Like, you’re not God. Jessel is not missing anything, I think you can disagree, and you cannot not like someone, but unless you created them, you should not know what chips they miss, or didn’t miss,” said the model.

The Ubah Hot founder also referenced that the RHONY season 14 cast continually questioned Taank’s relationship with her husband, Pavit Randhawa.

“A lot of the time, the girls will ask a question to Jessel, and Jessel will answer it, but then they will not be satisfied with the answer. So it was very tough to watch, to be a part of, because, like, if you don’t believe someone’s answers, then why are you asking? ‘Cause there’s no point, right? So there’s a lot of that rigmarole,” said the 40-year-old.

She then shared that she is “excited” for Taank to have the opportunity to confront her castmates for their remarks about her marriage while filming the upcoming season 14 reunion.

Ubah Hassan Discussed Her Feud With Erin Lichy

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hassan shared that she also had heated interactions with Lichy while filming RHONY season 14. She stated their issues arose during the cast’s trip to the Caribbean. She explained Lichy “had something of [hers] and [she] wasn’t really happy about it.” She also stated she was unable to calm herself down during her argument with her co-star.

“We’re in the same house and I think I mentioned her name or something, and she said, ‘Don’t ever mention my name.’ and I said, ‘Oh, you are here?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, don’t ever mention my name again,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, this is not going to work. This is not going to work. You don’t talk to me like that.’ And, yeah, then I just saw black for, like, nine hours, it was so long, it was so f***** long, I didn’t know how to shut up,” said the model.

Hassan clarified that she has mended her friendship with Lichy.

Erin Lichy & Jessel Taank Discussed Their Relationship in Separate Interviews

While speaking to New York Live in August 2023, Lichy discussed her relationship with Taank. She shared that she believed the mother of two was not intentionally rude to her co-stars and described her as the “sweetest person.” She noted, however, that she sympathized with Lyons when Taank insulted her gifted lingerie.

“I think that there’s a way of saying you don’t like something without hurting someone’s feelings. I don’t think she did it on purpose, I don’t think she realized what she was saying but the way it was landing for us was kind of offensive to the designer, and to Jenna. She was mortified because she’s friends with the designer,” said Lichy.

In an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Taank discussed her problems with Lichy. She explained that she was not familiar with the real estate agent before joining the RHONY season 14 cast. The 43-year-old also stated that she believed she and Lichy had difficulty maintaining a friendship because they kept misunderstanding each other.

“There were just a lot of misunderstandings between us because she saw me in one way and I saw her in another way, and we just weren’t vibing and we weren’t clicking,” said Taank.

She shared, however, that she and Lichy are “in a much better place” after production of RHONY season 14 wrapped filming.

During a July 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Taank shared that she did regret her comment about Lichy not being supportive of working women.

“I definitely think that was misconstrued. I felt in the moment she wasn’t supporting me but I respect her a lot,” said Taank.

She stated, however, that she did not regret calling her a cackling hag.