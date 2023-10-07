RHONY Star Ubah Hassan Shares New Details on Blowup With Co-Star

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Ubah Hassan claims there’s more to the “prank” that co-star Erin Lichy pulled on her while filming the 14th season of the Bravo reality show.

During a cast trip to Anguilla, the co-stars feuded after tricking one another, but in an October 2023 interview, Hassan claimed Lichy’s prank, which entailed taking her phone for a period of time, was much worse than it seemed.

In the episode “The Case of the Missing Phone,” the drama started when Hassan threw Lichy into the pool at the vacation house the cast stayed at during their trip. Later in the episode, Lichy saw that Hassan left her phone in the group’s sprinter van, so she confiscated it. The only person who saw her take the device was Sai de Silva. After Hassan frantically searched for her phone, de Silva told her that Lichy had it.

The next day, Hassan freaked out at Lichy, snatched the sunglasses off of her face, and held onto them for 45 minutes, which was said to be the amount of time that Lichy had her phone.

Ubah Hassan Said Erin Lichy is a Pot-Stirrer Who Held Onto Her Phone For Hours

Hassan opened up about the incident in an October 2023 interview with Variety. The model told the outlet that Lichy screamed at her and called her “ a b**** couple times” after she took her sunglasses.

“The phone was absolutely the seeds of the whole blowing up,” she said. “It’s just a seed. It was a lot of irritation. If people saw the f****** thing, they can tell I didn’t speak to her all morning. First of all, she didn’t have my phone for 45 minutes. She said 45 minutes, she told her dad two minutes. You could see when we got to dinner, by the time I was looking at my phone it was almost midnight.”

Hassan said she snubbed Lichy the next morning and accused the mom of three of not apologizing to her. Once Lichy talked to her, she kept her sunglasses on a they argued.

“That’s disrespectful,” Hassan said. “And then on top of that, she lied about a bunch of things you will find out at the reunion. She was just gaslighting things the whole day. She’s a s***-stirrer, everybody knows it. I know it, a 2-year-old knows it, the viewer knows it.”

Hassan also wanted to know why Lichy thought it was funny to take her phone.

“Why do you have my phone for hours, why?” she asked. “Are you watching my messages? Are you texting people? Are you using my credit card? And then you backtrack and say ‘Oh it was a prank.’ What f******* prank?”

Brynn Whitfield Did Not Agree With Ubah Hassan Snatching Erin Lichy’s Glasses From Her Face

Co-star Brynn Whitfield gave further insight into her co-stars’ scuffle in an interview on the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

Whitfield first denounced Lichy for taking Hassan’s phone. “It wasn’t funny,” she told host Lala Kent. “That’s not a prank. A prank is I bought a goat and tied it up to my friend’s house in the Hamptons. That’s a prank. Taking somebody’s phone is not a prank. It’s annoying. If she’d done it to me, I’d be like ‘Dude, you’re f****** lame. Don’t do that again.’ I’d be irritated with her.”

But Whitfield said Hassan ripping the glasses from Lichy’s face was just as bad. “I was raised you don’t get physical. So I didn’t like that,” she said. “It just went back and forth. It was like 10 f****** hours of them fighting. “

Whitfield also teased that the phone prank drama was addressed at the RHONY reunion taping. “Erin kept saying it was 45 minutes. She did have her phone for like three or four hours,” Whitfield said. “It was a long time.”

As for Lichy, she told Us Weekly she did make amends with Hassan and said there won’t be any more pranking between them. But she did point out that the pool prank could have been dangerous.

“What if I had gotten upset about getting thrown in the pool?” she said to the outlet. “What if that would’ve really scared me? What if I had a past trauma of being thrown off board of a boat? You never really know.”

“So, you take chances with new friends,” she added. “And in that situation, she took a chance. Luckily it was fine, but I took a chance. It wasn’t well received. I learned.”

