RHOBH Star Dishes on Unaired Season 13 Conversation With Erika Jayne

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Annemarie Wiley wants fans of the Bravo franchise to understand her more.

During a January 30 interview with Accesshollywood.com, Wiley shared she would like to star in a second season of RHOBH because she had limited time on screen during her premiere season. For instance, Wiley shared that she had a conversation about being adopted with her castmate, Erika Jayne, that did not make the final edit of RHOBH season 13.

“I’m adopted and I’ve never met my biological parents before. There’s a night where I’m talking to Erika and I have a huge breakdown over it because I also suffer from adoption trauma. And that’s something that I shared. And we didn’t get to see that either,” said the reality television star.

According to the 40-year-old, several scenes where she discussed difficult aspects of her life, including her late mother’s cancer diagnosis, were also cut out from the show’s 13th season.

“There was so much going on with me while we were filming. Like my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, like two weeks into when I starting filming. And then she passed away. It was very fast. She passed away, three months later right after we wrapped. So I was dealing with that during filming. But you don’t get to see that,” said Wiley.

Annemarie Wiley Discussed Her Issues With Sutton Stracke

During the Accesshollywood.com interview, Wiley noted that she was at odds with several of her castmates, specifically Sutton Stracke. As fans are aware, Wiley questioned Stracke’s claim that her narrow esophagus caused her to have difficulty eating. The mother of three seemed to acknowledge that she received criticism for her comments about Stracke from RHOBH viewers. She explained that starring on RHOBH has helped her better her communication skills.

“It really forces you to be a very strong communicator because imagine, you are coming into a group of ladies, where they already have these relationships and they have these dynamics. And you are coming in as a new person, and you are meeting them for the first time,” said Wiley.

She also shared that she is in “a much better place” with Stracke since RHOBH season 13 wrapped filming.

While speaking to E! News in February 2024, Wiley stated that she regretted making comments about Stracke’s health. The mother of three said she has “privately and publicly” apologized to Stracke about her remarks.

“It’s something that I wish I had never even talked about,” said Wiley.

Erika Jayne Says She Enjoyed Filming RHOBH With Annemarie Wiley

During a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jayne shared that she had an enjoyable time filming with Wiley throughout season 13. She acknowledged that some fans took issue with how the mother of three behaved while filming the show’s 13th season. The “Pretty Mess” singer stated, however, that she believed she was “a great addition” to the Bravo franchise.

“She came in with a strong opinion and that’s what makes ‘Housewives.’ Whether you like her, whether you don’t, she did her job,” said Jayne.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.