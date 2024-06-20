‘Housewives’ Star Releases Statement After Being Sued for Unpaid Loans

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow is not staying silent. According to TMZ on June 19, the mother of two and businesswoman and two of her companies, Vida Tequila and Luxe Marketing, were named in a lawsuit filed by Bart Carlson, who alleges he loaned Barlow and her companies over $400,000 (cumulatively from 2010 to 2018) which have not been paid back.

Hours after the outlet first broke the new, Barlow shared a statement with the outlet, saying, “Bart Carlson was once a business partner in a restaurant in Park City and, I thought, a friend. I am deeply saddened that he has decided nine years after our restaurant business ceased to claim that I owe him money. To be very clear, the claim that I owe Bart or his company money is untrue. I pay my bills and obligations and I always have. In addition, Bart has no interest in Luxe Marketing or Vida Tequila and did not invest in either business. I look forward to the truth coming out and I intend to hold Bart fully accountable for any damage this personal attack may cause me or my businesses.”

Is Lisa Barlow the ‘Villain’ on RHOSLC Season 5?

While Barlow must now defend herself in the loan lawsuit, she previously defended herself from claims that she was going to be the “villain” in RHOSLC season 5 after castmate Monica Garcia left the show at the end of season 4.

Whitney Rose told Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast in February 2024, We already have [Monica Garcia’s] replacement. She’s been here for four years. I guess, it’s not her replacement. We already have that person: Lisa Barlow. Lisa’s always been the villain! You’re an iconic villain, Lisa. You’re a Salt Lake icon.”

Barlow responded to these comments in a February interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, telling the outlet, “Maybe I’m a villain to Whitney. I just think Whitney doesn’t like the truth. I told the truth at the reunion and they showed the proof. For some reason, she’s committed to painting me as this person that’s, like, not self-aware. […] I thought that was so weird that she was saying that, and I literally sent her a text message and I’m like ‘I’m not your storyline season 5. That’s not happening.’ And she’s like ‘You’re not my [storyline].’ And I’m like ‘Keep healing,’ because I think she needs to keep healing.”

Lisa Barlow Surprises Anya Taylor-Joy on Live TV

Whether or not she’s the villain on RHOSLC, Barlow has cemented her status as a fan favorite of the franchise, with meme-worthy moments including her season 2 hot mic rant against her friend Meredith Marks.

One member of Barlow’s fans is Hollywood star Anya Taylor-Joy, who Barlow surprised with a video message when she was on “The Today Show” in May 2024. “Started from season 1, can not wait for the next season, I’m so in,” Taylor-Joy said before Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager surprised her with a video message from Barlow.

“Hey Anya, I heard you love our show and you know we love you so much too. Thanks so much for watching Baby Gorgeous,” Barlow said to an awestricken Taylor-Joy, whose jaw dropped. “I’m blushing,” the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” star said.

READ NEXT: RHOC Star Says She Feels ‘Caught in the Middle’ of Castmates’ Ongoing Feud