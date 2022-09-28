New Update in David & Lesley Beador Divorce Saga

The divorce is back on. Lesley Beador says she and former RHOC husband David Beador are divorcing one week after saying he was not filing for divorce.

David filed for divorce from Lesley on September 15, 2002, according to paperwork obtained by Heavy. Shortly after Lesley said that David had requested to dismiss the divorce, though that was never filed with the court.

It’s now back on.

Lesley Beador Says Now She Is Filing for Divorce From David Beador One Week After Saying He Had ‘Filed a Request for Dismissal’

The David & Lesley Beador divorce keeps evolving ⤵️ David files for divorce – Sept. 15

Lesley says David filed "dismissal" – Sept. 21

Courts confirm with me no dismissal was filed – Sept. 22

Lesley says now SHE is filing for divorce – Sept. 27 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/myndB81JPo — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 28, 2022

According to the original dissolution paperwork, obtained by Heavy, David filed for divorce from Lesley on September 15, 2022, and listed their date of separation as the same day. The paperwork states the reason for divorce as “irreconcilable differences” and Beador was asking for an “equal timeshare” of their 19-month-old daughter. Additionally, Beador asked the court to “terminate” partner support, meaning he was not willing to pay alimony.

Under the community property decree it’s written, “Given the very short term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts. The true nature and extent of the community assets and debts shall be determined at settlement or trial.”

But then, on Wednesday, September 21 Lesley announced via her Instagram that the previously reported divorce between her and David was off.

“My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago,” Lesley wrote on a post and an Instagram Story also included the words, “Now back to your regular programming.”

According to The Superior Court of California, Orange County, where David initially filed for divorce, no dismissal has been recorded yet as of September 21.

“I have confirmed and at this time, there has not been a request to dismiss filed on this case,” the Public Informations Officer of The Superior Court of California, Orange County told Heavy.

On late Tuesday night, September 27, Lesley posted a photo of herself holding their daughter with the caption, “I am filing for divorce. While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best. I value myself and the happiness and well being of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos.”

She also shared an Instagram Story writing, “I have a lot to share & will one day. For now I am going to focus on spending all my free time with my amazing kiddos & laughing with my friends.”

Heavy can confirm that no filings have been recorded in the court’s online database since David’s initial filing, by either party as of September 28.

Heavy also reached out to Michael Monarch, David’s lawyer, and has not received a response yet.

The couple was married on October 15, 2020, just after announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Anna Love, was born on February 5, 2021.

David Was Married to Shannon Beador for 17 Years Before Splitting in 2017

David was previously married to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Shannon Beador. The pair were married for 17 years and separated in October 2017, and later divorced.

The couple share three daughters Sophie, Stella, and Adeline.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon told People at the time of the split. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

David’s infidelity was documented during their time on the show. In 2016 Shannon credited the show for helping to repair their marriage.

“I have to say that this season is one of new beginnings for my marriage,” Shannon told People in 2016. “I think you see it in a teaser. I mean, my husband has blown me away this season so it’s been amazing.”

The couple even renewed their vows on-air during a surprise ceremony planned by David for Shannon.

Their marriage began to crumble when Shannon accused David of spending too much time away from home and then a fellow castmate, Vicki Gunvalson, accused David of being physical abusive to Shannon.

“You know what [Vicki] said about you?” Kelly Dodd said to Shannon while in a heated argument. “That your husband beat the s*** out of you. And it’s all out there now – how ’bout that?”

When Gunvalson was confronted about these claims, she did not deny them.

“I have secrets of Shannon’s that she told me in confidence about her relationship with David and I told Kelly in privacy,” Gunvalson said on the show. “I never expected her to share it. Every single girl has problems in her relationships. [Shannon] doesn’t want to talk about it? Well guess what? I didn’t want to talk about what I was going through last year either.”

Shannon denied the claims of abuse.

“Why is Vicki saying something like this?” she said on the show. “You don’t accuse people of beating the s— out of others because that has never happened.”

