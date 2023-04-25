There’s Apparently 1 Person Andy Cohen Really Wants on RHOBH

Andy Cohen and Bravo have some potential Real Housewives they would love to cast, but one of them has no interest in ever joining the Bravo reality franchise, according to a new report from Page Six.

In April 2023, the outlet reported that Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has long been at the top of Cohen’s wish list for a future Housewife. The report also referenced the 2022 Housewives tell-all book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé“ in which a casting director claimed that the NBA legend’s wife has been pursued by Bravo “every year” and has always said no to the Real Housewives.

But despite Cohen’s alleged desire to cast Bryant, things have never progressed past the wish list stage. A representative for Bryant told Page Six, “Vanessa has never been asked nor does she have interest in being on the show.” A rep issued the same statement to Heavy.

Vanessa Bryant Has Been Part of the Real Housewives Rumor Mill For More than a Decade

When her husband was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant lived in the perfect location to be part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In 2012, a source told The Huffington Post that Bravo producers were extremely interested in talking to the wife of the NBA star who was separated from him at the time. “She would make a great addition to the cast,” an insider said of Bryant at the time, noting that the young mom didn’t have to worry about money and could focus on having fun on the show.

Two years later, more rumors surfaced that Bryant was in talks to join ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County.” According to the Daily Mail, Bryant shut the story down on social media, writing, “The little info that I share about my life via Instagram photos is enough for me. Reality television isn’t something I’ve ever wanted to be a part of and I will never be on a reality show. Any rumors about me ever considering being on a reality show aren’t true.”

Andy Cohen Said Casting is ‘The Secret Sauce’ to the Real Housewives

Cohen has been vocal about his involvement with The Real Housewives franchise. In a December 2022 interview with Yahoo Finance, he said, “The secret sauce of ‘The Housewives’ is all in the casting, I think we’ve done a lot of great work — finding the right women and then figuring out how to keep the energy going and taking people out of the mix and putting people back in and putting new people in.”

And while he hasn’t publicly dropped many names regarding his dream cast members, he did have fun at a BravoCon “Ask Andy” panel naming his list for a fantasy “Real Housewives of the White House” franchise. According to People, not only did Cohen pick former First Lady Michelle Obama for his faux cast, but then he added Melania Trump as a “friend of.”

As for women who actually could be cast on the show, Page Six reported that in addition to Bryant, Cohen’s Housewives wish list includes Chrissy Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend.

Cohen has admitted he’d like to see Teigen join the Real Housewives at some point. When asked about Housewives he’s like to see return, he referenced past stars who returned, then told TV Deets, “If you asked me to suggest a new housewife entirely, and Kyle Richards said the same thing recently, I would have to say Chrissy Teigen.”

“I just don’t think she’s quite there yet,” he added.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Real Housewives Rumor