‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She’s ‘Not Immune From Having an Affair’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson is sharing her thoughts about reports regarding the end of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp‘s marriage to Edwin Arroyave.

During the November 18 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson said she disapproves of being unfaithful in marriages. Gunvalson said, however, she is “not immune from having an affair” and referenced her marriage to her second husband, Donn Gunvalson, whom she divorced in 2014.

“I’ve had – I mean, Donn went out on me. And then, unfortunately, I filed for divorce. And once you start that slippery slope, I don’t think it can ever be repaired,” said Gunvalson.

In addition, she said she “learned the hard way how hard it hurts” to be in an unfaithful marriage. She also advised those who want to pursue a relationship outside of their marriage to “get divorced before you start down that path.”

Gunvalson also said that she has assured her boyfriend, Michael Smith, that she will not cheat.

In addition, Gunvalson said she attended “therapy and counseling with a Christian counselor” that “helped [her] be a better partner,” especially when she is away from her significant other.

Us Weekly Reported That a Source Told the Publication About the End of Teddi Mellencamp’s Marriage

On November 13, Us Weekly reported a source spoke to the publication and said Mellencamp, who revealed she was divorcing her husband in early November 2024, was romantically involved with her married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder, prior to her separation.

“Simon and Teddi had a thing several months ago but it’s not still happening,” said the source, as reported by Us Weekly.

The insider also told the publication that Arroyave, the father of Mellencamp’s three children, Cruz Arroyave, Slate Arroyave, and Dove Arroyave, had not been faithful.

“Teddi and Edwin had been working on the problems of their marriage, despite his past indiscretions. They stayed in the marriage for the sake of the kids,” said the source, per Us Weekly. “Teddi isn’t excusing her behavior but this was the first and only time she strayed outside of the marriage and says there’s two sides to the story. They are both to blame.”

Teddi Mellencamp Commented on Rumors Regarding Her Marriage

Mellencamp commented on rumors about the end of her marriage on a November 2024 episode of her and Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

“I’m sure that everyone has seen everything all over the World Wide Web … And what I can say — which I’m trying very hard — there’s multiple sides to every story. I’m not going to confirm or deny anything. But there’s many people involved,” said Mellencamp on her podcast.

In addition, Mellencamp said she would not comment on the rumors any further for the time being, in the interest of her and Arroyave’s children.

“There’s so much that I am not ready to process or talk about or involve the kids in. But you know, I’m sure with time there will be more conversation,” said Mellencamp.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About the End of Her Marriage to Her Second Husband in October 2024

Gunvalson mentioned the end of her relationship with her second husband in an October 2024 episode of “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.”

Gunvalson said that starring on RHOC during its first season in 2006 made her reconsider her and Donn Gunvalson’s marriage.

“When I was married to Donn, the show got in our marriage’s way. And I started traveling more. I started becoming, like, ‘Oh I can do this alone,’” said Gunvalson on her podcast episode. “‘And there’s all these cute rich boys out there.’ And I divorced him and we went sideways. He was doing his thing. I was doing my thing. We woke up one morning and we were like, ‘We don’t even like being with each other.’”

Gunvalson also clarified that she and her second husband “gave up” on their marriage “because [they] were out of love.”

“We weren’t intimate anymore. We were just kind of hanging, you know. Doing dinner. I was, like, miserable,” said Gunvalson.