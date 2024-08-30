Vicki Gunvalson Has a Message for Alexis Bellino About Her Engagement

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson is sharing her thoughts about her co-star Alexis Bellino‘s engagement to Shannon Beador‘s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

During an August 2024 interview with OK! magazine, Gunvalson suggested she thinks Bellino and Janssen, who have been in a relationship since November 2023, will eventually break up.

“Check with me in five years. This is the same thing I said with Meghan King and Jim Edmonds, and I was five years and one day,” said Gunvalson to the publication.

As fans of RHOC are aware, Gunvalson’s comment was in reference to a moment in the show’s 10th season, which aired in 2016, wherein she told her former RHOC castmate, Meghan King, that she and her then-husband, Jim Edmonds, would divorce. King and Edmonds, who share three children, finalized their divorce in 2021 after 5 years of marriage.

Vicki Gunvalson Has Been Vocal About Her Feelings Regarding Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s Relationship

Gunvalson has been vocal about her opinions regarding Bellino’s relationship with Janssen. For instance, in a February 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Gunvalson said she was unhappy with Bellino and Janssen’s decision to be public about their romance. She stated that Bellino and Janssen’s actions have been painful for Beador.

“If you really love each other, go away and figure out your relationship quietly. Don’t rub it in Shannon’s face,” said Gunvalson in the February 2024 interview.

In addition, Gunvalson said she believed Janssen was “love bombing” Bellino.

Alexis Bellino Announced Her Engagement in an Instagram Post

Bellino announced her engagement to Janssen in an August 28 Instagram post. In the caption of the post, she wrote that she and Janssen had just celebrated their 9-month anniversary. Bellino, who ended her engagement to her ex-fiance, Andy Bohn, in September 2023, also stated that she was “looking forward to [her] forever” with Janssen.

“Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes,” continued Bellino in the post’s caption.

Bellino also suggested that she believed her late mother, Penelope, sent Janssen to her.

“1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.� #giftfrommymom,” wrote Bellino, who finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Jim Bellino in 2018.

Alexis Bellino Discussed Filming With Shannon Beador for RHOC Season 18

In a July 2024 interview on the “Reality with The King” podcast, alongside Janssen, Bellino discussed returning to RHOC for season 18 after an 11-year absence. Bellino said Bravo had expressed interest in her returning to the series before her romance with Janssen.

In addition, she suggested she did not like co-starring with Beador in RHOC season 18.

“Everyone is like, ‘Oh poor Shannon.’ What about me? She dated him before me. Do you think it’s easy for me to go try to film and go be around that, you know, my boyfriend’s ex? No, it’s not easy,” said Bellino during the interview.

She also responded to Beador labeling Janssen as “a love-bomber” during a July 2024 interview with Us Weekly. Bellino referenced that Beador stated that Janssen did not pay for much throughout their three-year-long relationship.

“How does he love-bomb you if he’s broke and doesn’t give you anything? And you’re paying for everything,” asked Bellino.

Janssen also discussed his relationship with Beador. He said that he believed “she has a wonderful side to her.” He stated, however, that dating Beador was like “fail[ing] at everything.”

“I think people out there just assume, like, John was the problem in the relationship. And I challenge people to think what it might be like to be with Shannon in this relationship,” said Janssen on the podcast episode.

Shannon Beador Addressed John Janssen’s Comments

Beador addressed Janssen and Bellino’s “Reality with the King” comments in an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Beador stated that she found “humor” in Janssen’s remark that dating her felt like failing. She also said that while they “had good times” together, she and her ex-boyfriend would regularly argue. According to Beador, Janssen “would ghost” her during their arguments.

“I think the longest was 10 days. So yes, I would verbalize my hurt, that’s not the relationship I wanted to have,” said Beador to the publication.

Beador also said that “at the beginning of [her] relationship with John, [she] paid for everything.”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Beador commented on Janssen’s lawsuit against her. According to People Magazine, Janssen “filed a lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court against her for breach or oral contract and promissory fraud, among other things, to recover $75,000 he claims she failed to repay him.”

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Beador said she “offered him the full amount because [she] know legal fees will surpass.”

“He said no. Because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement. Which is industry standard in any settlement case. So is it about money?” said Beador to Entertainment Tonight. “Because if it was you would have taken the money that you allege that I took from you. In addition he has added a fraud component to the case, which is that I intentionally took money from him. And that includes punitive damages.”