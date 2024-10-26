Vicki Gunvalson Claims Andy Cohen Called Fellow ‘Housewives’ Star an ‘Idiot’

Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson is holding onto her grudge with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp. During the October 21 episode of Gunvalson’s Hurrdat Entertainment show “My Friend My Soulmate My Podcast”, Gunvalson shared a new detail about her BravoCon 2023 experience with Mellencamp.

“It was like ‘Watch What Happens Live’ it was a special and something was going on with Teddi and it was not nice what she had said, and I think all of us were chanting how it was not nice in the moment,” podcast guest Jennifer Aydin (from “New Jersey” Housewives) said, recalling how she first met Gunvalson during the special where Mellencamp made shady comments about the time Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend faked a cancer diagnosis on RHOC during a game of Squash That Beef.

Aydin went on to say she felt Mellencamp’s comments were “planned.”

“Of course she did,” Gunvalson responded. “And Andy [Cohen] actually called me later and said, ‘Don’t worry about it. She’s an idiot.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ He was like, ‘This came from left field. Where the hell did she come up with this from?'”

Andy Cohen Shared His Side of Vicki Gunvalson & Teddi Mellencamp’s Squash That Beef

Cohen shared his side of the Squash That Beef debacle during a November 2023 episode of his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy”, where he explained his side of the tense WWHL moment between Mellencamp and Gunvalson.

“We do a Squash That Beef with Vicki and Teddi Mellencamp that went very left — that started with Teddi Mellencamp saying ‘Where were you on January 6?'” Cohen shared. “Yeah, you have to see it to believe it.

“And the crazy thing is, Vicki walked into the Dynamic Duos show, she was so tired,” Cohen went on. “She was like, ‘It’s late, I’m tired,’ and I was like, ‘Vicki.’ I got her tea, I was like, ‘It’s going to be okay. Do you want tequila?’ Now I knew that we were doing this surprise and I was like, ‘Oh god, she’s going to [freak out].’ After Teddi left the stage, she was really pissed, and I kind of thought Teddi was going to come out (especially since Vicki had been celebrated the night before) and they were going to squash the beef, which is the goal of Squash That Beef.”

Cohen went on to give Gunvalson credit for how she handled herself, saying, “Vicki, during the commercial break she was like ‘Get me two tequila shots!’ … We brought them out and then she was great. Her rebound was unbelieveable. And she kind of got a bunch of energy. The whole crowd was like ‘Whoop it up! Whoop it up!’ I mean it was crazy.”

Andy Cohen Dedicated a Post to Vicki Gunvalson When She Left RHOC

As one of the first “Real Housewives” stars, Cohen has a lot of reverence for Gunvalson. In January 2020, Cohen shared a tribute post to the OG of the OC after she was not asked back from RHOC season 15.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile,” Cohen wrote. “Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion. It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over.”

