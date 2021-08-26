Heather Dubrow Reveals if Vicki Gunvalson Will Appear on RHOC

The OG of the OC is making her return. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow confirmed that original cast member Vicki Gunvalson will make an appearance on season 16.

Sounds like we might see Vicki crash the cast trip on #RHOC next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/UB2YfOOfYr — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) August 25, 2021

Dubrow co-hosted “Bravo’s Chat Room” on Wednesday, August 25, and she revealed that the RHOC ladies are taking a cast trip this week. She also spilled that Gunvalson will make an appearance on the vacation.

“Here’s the thing,” Dubrow spilled in the clip, as seen above. “We’re about to go on a trip on the show, and it seems as though there may be a little shakeup, a little plot twist, about to happen on this trip.”

Co-host Porsha Williams then chimed in to translate Dubrow’s mysterious message. “I feel like the girls might be on a trip and there may be a Vicki popup,” she said. Dubrow sipped on her wine, seemingly confirming the news. RHOC season 16 is currently filming and cast members include Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. Bravo has not officially announced newcomers.

Dubrow Recently Reunited With Gunvalson

This isn’t the first time that Dubrow has teased fans that Gunvalson will be making a special appearance this season. Earlier this month, the two ran into each other out in the OC. Dubrow posted a selfie of the two of them on her Instagram Story, as seen above, with the caption, “Well, well, well……” on August 9. Fans immediately shared their excitement for the possibility of a Gunvalson return. “My team,” one fan commented. “The dream team.”

The mom of four has shared in the past that “RHOC” has not closed any doors when it comes to featuring some familiar faces.“I think it would be really fun to bring back what a lot of people consider the golden years of the show,” Dubrow shared on a July 23 episode of E! News’ Daily Pop.

She continued, “And so I think what the audience wants is the fun. Drama always happens but back in the day it was drama like she broke the bow off my cake or something silly. And I think that we can mock and make fun of and explore the dynamics of relationships and everything in a fun way while still having great fashion, going on beautiful trips. Everyone’s excited to finally see our home.”

Dubrow Revealed Where She Stands With Gunvalson & Judge

Heather is also on good terms with Tamra and Vicki and would be happy with them both back in some capacity 😍 there’s still hope 🙏🏻 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/z4adiHEcQk — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) July 26, 2021

Luckily for fans, it doesn’t seem impossible for a Gunvalson appearance reemergence. Dubrow recently shared that she, Gunvalson, and former star Tamra Judge are on good terms. The mom of three took to her Instagram Story on July 26 to address her fans if she’s heard any news.

“Yeah it’s weird,” Dubrow said in the video, as seen above. “I love them very much and I’ve been asked if they’re coming back, and I think – I mean what do you guys think? You know I think that so many people have asked me about Vicki and Tamra coming back, and I think that people missed sort of what was largely considered the golden age of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County,’ and I would love for them to come back in some capacity. I think it would be absolutely fantastic! So yeah, send in your requests for all of that.”

