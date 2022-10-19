3 Housewives Drag Vicki Gunvalson on Live TV

Three housewives across three cities have spoken out about experiences they’ve had with former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvaslon.

While appearing at BravoCon over the weekend, former RHOC star and all-time housewives OG Vicki Gunvalson was confronted by several housewives.

As part of the “squash the beef” segment of the “Watch What Happens Live Legends Ball” Andy Cohen brought up the ongoing feud between Darby and Gunvalson.

“I was told I was going to do an interview with a Housewife, and when I walked in the interview room, I had never met Ashley,” Gunvalso explained during the Legends Ball. “I didn’t know what show she was on, and I was kind of like, ‘Well, where’s the Housewife?’ So there we go, that was it.”

Darby responded back, “This is case in point why this is a problem, Vicki,” she said. “You were very dismissive for no apparent reason. We were both there for the same purpose, OK? Obviously I’m a Housewife if the panel was called Housewife to Housewife!”

Gunvalson did eventually apologize to Darby on stage but then other housewives decided to chime in too.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore said, “The first time I ever met Vicki [she] told us that none of us would be there if it were not for her.”

“It’s the truth,” Gunvalson fired back.

“No one of us is more important than the other, OK?” Moore replied back. “We’re on the same platform, so Vicki, check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

Gunvalson pointed out that the RHOC franchise put all the others on the map.

“I never said I was more important, I said the facts. If our show wasn’t successful Season 1, 2, 3, it probably wouldn’t have gotten the franchises,” Gunvalson said.

But that wasn’t the end of it, RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice also called out Gunvalson.

“I heard you got interviewed today. Did you say something, like, negative about me?” Giudice asked Gunvalson.

“I said you are very nice, we don’t know each other very much, but the question to me was ‘Who’s the most overrated?’” Gunvalson told Giudice. “I just was in a place of, I like Teresa, I’m happy for her… I did say complimentary things, did you hear that too? Or are you just hearing what I said?”

Eventually, Cohen had to step in to move on.

“Here’s the deal, we are not going to squash the beef,” Cohen said. “But we got an apology and we hope for the best.”

Gunvalson Told Heavy That It Was Darby Who Was Rude to Her: ‘I Had No Idea Who She Was and I Thought She Was the One Who Acted Rude to Me’

The feud started when Darby dubbed Gunvalson the “rudest” housewife on October 9.

“Oh yes, the rudest Bravolebrity I ever met was Vicki,” Darby said on WWHL. “Vicki Gunvalson was quite mean to me.”

“Really?” Cohen asked, seemingly shocked by her answer.

“Yes, she was,” Darby replied.

“In what way?” Cohen asked.

“We did a little thing together at the Bravo headquarters,” she explained. “And she was so dismissive of me. Actually we were doing an interview together, she got up and walked out of the room. She didn’t want to hear anything I had to say.”

The next day, Heavy spoke with Gunvalson and got her side of the story.

“What a joke that she is saying this,” Gunvalson told Heavy. “I did a quick interview at Bravo studio in NY a few years ago and they asked me to sit with her and comment about her and her franchise. I had no idea who she was and I thought she was the one who acted rude to me. She obviously knew who I was.”

