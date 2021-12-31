LOOK: Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Photo of New Boyfriend on Instagram

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson has a new man in her life following her split from Steve Lodge.

Vicki’s love tank might be filling up after she posted a series of photos of her with a new man.

The photos were shared on her Instagram story on Thursday, December 30, 2021, and show the man, who is tagged as Marlon Michel, kissing her on the cheek.

Here’s everything we know:

Vicki Shared Two Photos of the New Man After Son-in-Law Teased He Was Acting as a ‘Chaperone’ to a Date

On December 27, 2021, Vicki’s son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, shared a photo of his wife, Briana, and their three boys on his Instagram story with the caption “Date chaperone” he also showed Vicki sitting with a man, though his identity was not clear at the time, according to Page Six.

Now Vicki has revealed two photos of the man, the first a group shot with Marlon next to Vicki and a second of him kissing her cheek with the caption, “Here’s to a great start to 2022” with the famous catchphrase of Vicki’s as a hashtag.

Everything We Know About Marlon Michel, Vicki’s New Man

There’s not much to go on, in terms of Marlon’s Instagram, which hasn’t been updated since July. In his last post, dated July 15, 2021, Marlon shared the view of smoke from a small plane he appears to be flying himself.

According to an article published on the University of Alberta’s website, Marlon is a 1999 graduate of the medicine and dentistry program and works as an Anesthesiologist.

The article, dated August 24, 2020, says that Marlon practices in the United States and was “brought up in the tiny southern town of Glenwood, Alberta” he “contributes his great success to hard work and getting involved in the community.”

The article was written due to a $75,000 endowment (like a scholarship) he will be giving over the next five years “based on both academic standing and indicated financial need for MD students at the University of Alberta,” according to the website.

According to his Instagram, he has two children, a boy, and a girl.

Vicki Accused Steve Lodge, Her Ex-Fiancé, of Cheating

Vicki confirmed their split on September 29, 2021, via her Instagram. Shortly after that, Vicki revealed he had been cheating.

In a now-deleted comment, Vicki wrote, “He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done,” E! News reported at the time, citing screenshots captured and shared by Instagram account commentsbybravo. “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Since then she’s shared a statement and said it would be “the ONE and ONLY time” she addressed the break-up.

“Everyone in the world is asking me to give a statement on Steve, as it’s become public knowledge that we broke up,” Vicki told Celebuzz! on October 21, 2021. “People are looking for me to bash him, elaborate on things that went wrong, and basically do a tell all. However, I am not going to do that. Steve and I have mutually agreed to keep things peaceful and go our separate ways with dignity and respect for one another.”

Steve is dating again as well and shared a photo of his new girlfriend Janis, on December 23, 2021.

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Vicki Gunvalson After Ex Steve Lodge Shares Photo of New Girlfriend