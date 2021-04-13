Vicki Gunvalson Sparks New Romance Rumors

Does former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson have a new man in her life?

In a new blind item posted on the Instagram account @deuxmoi, Gunvalson was accused of breaking up with her current fiancé, Steve Lodge, and having moved on with a 23-year-old. “I guess Vicki G from Housewives of OC is not engaged anymore because I heard she is dating a 23-year-old dude,” the blind read.

However, Gunvalson quickly took to Instagram to debunk the rumor, commenting on the post, “Not true!!!” The former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been engaged to Steve Lodge since April 2019, but the two have not gotten married yet due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gunvalson was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County during seasons one through 14. In January 2020, Gunvalson announced that she would no longer be appearing on the show in an Instagram post. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson wrote at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Vicki Gunvalson Said That the Rumor Was ‘Ridiculous’

In a statement to Celebuzz, Gunvalson said that the recently circulating rumor was ridiculous. “This is absolute pure and utter tabloid gossip that someone made up,” Gunvalson told the publication. “If you’ve been following me, you would definitely know I am certainly not dating a 23-year-old. This allegation is so ridiculous I actually laughed when asked about it at first. Clearly the press must be bored today.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Gunvalson and her fiancé have sparked breakup rumors. In October 2020, fans began speculating that the two were no longer engaged after Gunvalson hadn’t posted any photos with Lodge on social media in a while. “I have no fricking idea where this came from,” Gunvalson told Us Weekly at the time. “Someone bored trying to stir up crap.”

Gunvalson continued, “[We] live together and live a very private romantic life. We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other – what’s the point?”

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Were Supposed to Get Married in April 2020

Gunvalson and Lodge were supposed to get married in April 2020, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding, which the star revealed to HollywoodLife last year. “We were going to go get married in April and try to get as many of our six kids together and all of that,” Gunvalson explained at the time. However, it doesn’t seem like the couple has made much progress in terms of wedding planning since then.

“We’re not wedding planning at all,” Gunvalson revealed to Us Weekly this past January. “We’re not in that place of wedding planning. It’s my third marriage, Steve’s fourth, so we’re not going to do wedding [stuff]. But right now, we’re pausing everything. There’s no need to.”

Gunvalson also added, “He’s got his money, I’ve got my money — we don’t need to get married. So, we’ll see what happens. There’s no rush.”

