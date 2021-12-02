Vicki Gunvalson ‘Went Psycho’ During Feud With RHUGT Cast Member

Vicki Gunvalson revealed she feuded with a fellow “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 cast member.

According to Vicki, she and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Brandi Glanville, did not get along while filming the show. Vicki was a guest on the Slut Pig podcast in November and revealed a bit of went down.

“I did not know Brandi before this,” Vicki said on the podcast. “So Brandi and I did not hit it off in the very beginning. She told me to shut the f*** up like twice, and I almost did a table flip.”

Vicki explains that she tried to put Brandi in her place after the first altercation but Brandi did it again the next night.

“I was so mad at her I said you don’t talk to me that way,” she said. “You may talk to these other women that way, but you don’t talk to me that way. And she’s like okay, and then the next day, she said shut the f*** up again. I was like, okay, Mama Bitch is coming out. We don’t talk that way to me. So that’s probably going to be a trailer, maybe. I don’t know.” The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” OG doubled down on how she felt she should be treated. “I was out of my mind, and she told me that the second night, and I thought she was very clear that I don’t get talked to that way,” Vicky explained. “Nobody should be talked to that way. It’s not that I’m privileged. It’s just nobody should say that to anybody. So I kind of went psycho b**** on her.” Vicki didn’t reveal where the beef between the two stemmed from but Radar Online previously reported that Vicki and the host, Dorinda Medley, had gotten into it over vaccines. “She wouldn’t stop fighting about the shot and really got into it with Dorinda,” the source told the outlet on September 26, 2021. “Vicky told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die. Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here. Vicki & Brandi Joined Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille & Phaedra Parks for RHUGT Season 2 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) The first season of RHUGT consisted of Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps. According to Cosmopolitan, season 2 will play host to Dorinda plus RONY’s Jill Zarin, RHOC’s Taylor Armstrong, RHBH’s Brandi Glanville, RHOC’s Tamra Judge, RHOA’s Phaedra Parks, RHOA’s Eva Marcille, and RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson. Viewers might notice a trend for casting season 2 and it’s because everyone appearing on season 2 either quit or were fired from their respective shows.

Brandi Shared a Photo Over Thanksgiving of a Snow Peel Following a Failed Psoriasis Treatment

I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family I didn’t take any photos because I’m healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns pic.twitter.com/NuKrMub4iJ — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) November 27, 2021

On November 27, 2021, Brandi shared a photo of her face recovering from a snow peel which she got after suffering burns due to a failed psoriasis treatment.

“I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family I didn’t take any photos because I’m healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to Brandi, she suffered second-degree burns while using a psoriasis light for 17.3 minutes, instead of the 17.3 seconds she was meant to do.

“So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing & really didn’t want to share these photos but since ⁦

@DailyMail⁩ is attacking my looks her is the 411,” she wrote on March 25, 2021, along with a photo of her badly burned face.

