Even though Vicki Gunvalson is no longer on The Real Housewives of Orange County, it looks like she has still found a way to be involved in the drama.

On December 19, a Real Housewives fan account on Instagram, @bravohousewives, re-posted a paparazzi photo of Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her new girlfriend walking on the beach. In response, Gunvalson made her way to the comment section, writing, “Go home and be with your 7 kids!”

Many fans blasted Gunvalson for her comment on the photo. One user wrote in response to Gunvalson, “Leave her alone u tired, washed up crazy lady. She is living her truth while u just judge and bring down the other ladies.” Another wrote, “Mind your own business leave people alone go live your miserable life.”

Gunvalson was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County during Seasons 1-14.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Recently Came out as a Lesbian

VideoVideo related to vicki gunvalson calls out braunwyn windham-burke 2020-12-23T11:49:21-05:00

Earlier this month, Burke announced that she identified as a lesbian during an interview with GLAAD. “I like women. I’m gay,” Burke said during the interview. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Burke also revealed that she was currently dating a woman. “I met someone that I was interested in pursuing a relationship with,” Burke explained to GLAAD. “This became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore.”

However, although Burke may have a new woman in her life, she plans on staying married to her husband of 20 years, Sean Burke. “We are in unchartered territories,” Burke explained during her interview with GLAAD. “Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

Vicki Gunvalson Has Been Accused of Being Homophobic Before

During Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson feuded with Burke over Burke’s drunken makeout with Tamra Judge while on a night out. “I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” Gunvalson told Burke at the Season 14 reunion, according to Page Six. “Do it off camera. Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down!”

After the reunion, Gunvalson took to Instagram to defend herself after many Bravo fans found her comments to be homophobic. “I’ve been seeing some things on social media that people are portraying me as homophobic,” Gunvalson said on Instagram. “I’m gonna hit it right on, head on — I am not homophobic. I’ve got family members that are gay and lesbian and I’ve got obviously Bravo fans, personal friends. I’m not [homophobic].”

READ NEXT: Why NeNe Leakes Wants Fans to Boycott Bravo