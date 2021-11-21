Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Vicki Gunvalson, of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame, shared information about her health on “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by famed home renovator Jeff Lewis, as reported by Page Six. Gunvalson’s “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge also joined in on the November 17 interview.

Vicki Gunvalson Revealed That She Had a Hysterectomy After Talking About Brooks Ayers’ ‘Cancer Scam’

According to Page Six, during Gunvalson’s appearance on his SiriusXM program, Lewis referenced their feud. Gunvalson accused the “Flipping Out” star of “body shaming” her. Lewis then shot back the 59-year-old took to Twitter following his breakup with his partner Gage Edward in 2019.

“You made a comment on Twitter when my ten year relationship broke up you said, ‘That’s what he gets for being so awful to people including me, which is a low-blow,’” said Lewis.

Gunvalson did not refute the claims and shared that she had been in contact with Lewis’ former employee, Jenni Pulos. She shared that Pulos had “told her how awful [Lewis] had been treating her.”

“I was seeing a pattern of how you were treating people. And karma’s a b***. You treat people like s***, s***’s going to come back at you,” said Gunvalson.

Lewis apologized for making comments about Gunvalson’s outfit choices and for reaching out to Bravo to “to get [her] fired [or] suspended” from “RHOC.” He then stated that a fan of Gunvalson named Corey Larabee, had been harassing him on social media. Lewis revealed that he believed Gunvalson was aware of how Larabee was treating him, but neglected to intervene. He explained he was frustrated with the situation as he had stood behind Gunvalson during the scandal involving her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. According to People magazine, Ayers “forged medical records” after claiming that he had been “diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013.” During “RHOC” season 10, Gunvalson faced scrutiny regarding the situation.

During the interview with Lewis, Gunvalson asked: “where [he was when everyone in there was saying oh [she] was in the cancer scam.”

“By the way, what did I win? Nothing. I f***ing got $380,000 out of my checkbook into his. So how did I win? Because I paid for all his s***. For five years, so people say that I was in on some scam? I got scammed,” said Gunvalson.

The mother-of-two asserted that she would never lied about someone having cancer. She then revealed that she had a serious health issue, which led to her getting a hysterectomy.

“I had cancer. I just had my whole f***ing uterus taken out,” said Gunvalson.

The Bravo personality did not provide more details about her cancer diagnosis. Lewis seemed to ignore her admission and continued discussing Gunvalson’s relationship with Ayers.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Her Relationship With Brooks Ayers in 2018

While speaking to TooFab in 2018, Gunvalson shared how her relationship with Ayers had affected her. She shared that his dishonesty being documented on “RHOC” was “super, super hard on [her].”

I mean, I went into a major depression. Major, major. It was horrible because it felt like I was in quicksand and didn’t know how to get out of it,” revealed Gunvalson.

She also shared that she and Ayers were not on speaking terms following their breakup. She shared that she would not consider having a conversation with him “other than ‘When are you gonna be paying me back?’”

“That would be the only thing I would ever say to him. After that, he basically skated out. He was not a good partner, and I thought he was, so that was my bad,” asserted the Bravo star.

