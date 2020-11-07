Former Real Housewives Star Opens up About Her Miscarriages

In a recent Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, revealed that she had three miscarriages before getting pregnant with her third child.

Recently, Culberson and her husband started an Instagram page dedicated to their keto lifestyle and recipes. On November 3rd, Culberson opened up about her current pregnancy and previous miscarriages. Culberson shared a photo of herself showing off her bump on the Instagram page. In the caption, Culberson revealed, “My team of doctors have all told me that it is healthy for ME to continue the ketogenic diet throughout this pregnancy. This is my 6th pregnancy, we have had 3 miscarriages. This is by far my healthiest pregnancy yet. With my other 2 boys I gained way too much weight than I’m comfortable with sharing, it’s embarrassing. I had the whole ‘I’m eating for 2 mindset’ and ‘I’ll just lose the weight after the baby’, although it never happened.”

Culberson continued, “I’ve only gained 30 lbs this pregnancy and have only bought 1 pair of maternity pants and 1 pair of maternity shorts. Other than that I am still in my same clothing I was in prior to my pregnancy at my lowest weight. Ryan and I have been keto for almost 3 years. It’s become a lifestyle and we don’t stress over counting macros or calories.”

Culberson Is Expecting a Baby in November 2020

On April 10, Culberson’s husband, Ryan Culberson, revealed that they were expecting a third child due in November 2020. To make the announcement, Culberson posted a photo of safety pins that represented their growing family. In the caption, Culberson wrote, “With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask). November can’t come soon enough!”

Throughout his wife’s pregnancy, Ryan Culberson has been posting various updates and photos on his Instagram page. On October 15, Culberson posted a photo of his wife’s 34-week ultrasound. In the caption, Culberson wrote, “Got to see my son today for the first time in person! #34weekspregnant.”

The couple currently has two children, Troy, 7, and Owen, 5, and they live in North Carolina. “Life in North Carolina is amazing,” Culberson said on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, according to Bravo. “This is the best year health-wise that I’ve probably had in the last 10 or 12 years.”

Culberson’s Mother, Vicki Gunvalson, Is Very Excited for Her New Grandchild

Briana Culberson’s mother, Vicki Gunvalson, also seems thrilled about her newest grandchild. Gunvalson re-posted the original announcement photo on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way. Congratulations Briana and Ryan.”

Gunvalson also seems super-supportive of her daughter’s keto lifestyle. On September 13, Gunvalson posted a photo of her daughter, celebrating her weight loss in the caption. Gunvalson wrote, “I’m so proud of Briana and Ryan with their Keto weight loss. Follow them for tips on how you can lose the weight you’ve been wanting without starving yourself.”

READ NEXT: Another Housewife Speaks out About Tyra Banks’ DWTS Rumors