‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Was ‘Devastated’ After She Was Fired

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson shared how she felt about being fired from the show after season 14.

During the October 21 episode of her podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson said she was upset when she was told she was not going to be a cast member for the show’s 15th season, which premiered in 2020. As fans are aware, Gunvalson began starring on RHOC during its first season.

“When contracts were coming back out season 15 for me, and they didn’t bring me back full-time, I was [expletive] devastated. I was like, ‘What do you mean? This is my show. I created the name, I created the whole [expletive] thing. What do you mean you’re not taking me back?'” said Gunvalson on her podcast.

According to Gunvalson, she was told that Bravo “want[ed] to go a little bit different [with] stories” and have younger cast members.

“I can’t change my date of birth. So I was devastated. Everybody else was getting the call [to return] but me. I was like, ‘What’s going on?'” continued Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Filming a Few Episodes of RHOC Season 18

Gunvalson spoke about filming a few episodes of RHOC for its 18th season during an August 2024 episode of “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.” She stated that she wanted to support her friend and castmate, Shannon Beador, following her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“Shannon really needed me this year,” said Gunvalson on her podcast.

She clarified that she would not have appeared on RHOC if she had not been paid.

“I would have definitely not done it without pay. Because why? That’s why everyone is doing this show — is because of the paycheck,” said Gunvalson during the podcast episode.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed Her Friendship With Shannon Beador

During a September 2024 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Gunvalson spoke about her friendship with Beador. Gunvalson said she invited Beador and her dog, Archie, to stay at her house following her September 2023 DUI arrest. She explained that Beador needed to recover from injuries she sustained during the September 2023 incident. In addition, Gunvalson said, “the paparazzi where outside of [Beador] home” after her arrest.

“She had a broken nose and broken arm, she was really banged up. Her leg was really banged up. But she rested and she stayed. And I said, ‘Listen, you are safe with me. I will never tell anybody you’re here.’ Because nobody knew yet. It wasn’t really public. It was public that she got a DUI but beyond that it wasn’t,” said Gunvalson during the “Housewives Nightcap” interview.

According to Gunvalson, Beador’s mother thanked her for helping her daughter.

“Her mom texted me and said, ‘Thank you for taking care of my daughter. I can’t be there for her.’ And I’m like, ‘I got her,'” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Shared What She Refused to Do During RHOC Season 18

While recording a September 2024 episode of “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Gunvalson, who also appeared on RHOC season 17, said a producer wanted her to confront her castmates during Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian’s engagement party during season 18. She said she was not comfortable doing so as she was at an event in celebration of “Jen and Ryan’s engagement.”

“The guy that pulled me aside is a friend of mine. And he said ‘Listen, if this is your reality where you are not comfortable, I want you to approach Tamra [Judge].’ I said, ‘Not going to do it. This is Jen and Ryan’s night.’ And he then said, ‘What about you confront Katie [Ginella] about talking about Heather [Dubrow]?’ I said, ‘Not going to do it. Not my business.’ And he goes, ‘Damn. You’re not going to do anything?’ I said, ‘What I’m going to do is go home,’” said Gunvalson during the September 2024 episode of her podcast.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.