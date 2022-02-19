Vicki Gunvalson Compared Herself to ‘Dirty John’ Victim

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson compared herself to a victim of the “Dirty John” saga.

On February 17, 2022, Gunvalson posted a photo of herself with Debra Newell, the woman who was married to John Meehan, the man who the podcast and subsequent TV show “Dirty John” was based on.

Vicki Gunvalson Said Her Dating History Had ‘Shocking’ Similarities to That of the Dating History of ‘Dirty John’ Victim Debra Newell

The former Bravo star posted the photo after she and Newell had dinner together at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, CA.

“Our paths crossed a few years ago and some of the similarities in our previous relationships is shocking,” Gunvalson wrote on Instagram. “Debra’s a pillar of strength, her love for her family, her successful business and her faith has gotten her through some of the most horrifying experiences anyone could go through. Thank you @debraambrosenewell for your friendship, for dinner tonight and for your advice.”

Newell’s story shot into the public eye after The Los Angeles Times and Wondry released the story of Meehan on a podcast named “Dirty John” in 2017. The podcast was downloaded 10 million times within six weeks of it’s release, accroding to Junkie.

The podcast tells the story of a man who frauded women for years, eventually marrying Newell and then attacking her adult daughter in the parking structure of her Southern California apartment complex. Newell’s daughter Terra fought back fatally injuring Meehan.

The story was so popular with fans that it was turned into a television series, which airs on Bravo and currently has two seasons.

Gunvalson’s love life has been a major storyline for her on RHOC, including her divorce, her dating her controversial boyfriend Brooks Ayers and most recently her split with politician fiance Steve Lodge.

Fans Seemed to Support the Friendship Between ‘Strong Resilient Women’ Vicki Gunvalson & Debra Newell

Fans of both women took to the comments of the post to celebrate both women.

“This is everything!!! Y’all are both just gems and deserve the best!” a fan wrote on the post.

“Love this. You will find ‘real’ love next time Vicki,” someone commented. “No more users or losers. Good true friends are where it’s at for now. The best is yet to come.”

“Omg right?! Her story is crazy!” another person said. “Wow a warrior of strength for sure !Surround yourself with survivors. Women who have made it through. We all falter, and we fail sometimes, but the secret is with those who have gone before you with the wisdom and encouragement they can impart.”

“Strong resilient women,” someone said.

“I remember watching her story on dateline what her and her daughter had to endure was a nightmare glad they came out strong on the other side,” another fan commented.

“Admire her so much. PTSD watching her story. It’s happened to too many of us,” someone wrote.

“I just watched Dirty John for first time last night on Netflix! It was an amazing series! You two ladies definitely have a lot in common!” another fan wrote.

I had a similar experience as well. VERY scary! Hard to trust in another relationship after crossing paths with sociopath/psychopaths. Keep the faith!

There were, of course, a few fans that weren’t as nice on the comments.

“Debra is a nut job. Watch the documentary. She’s the one that put her daughters in harms way,” someone wrote.

“Narcissism is real,” another fan commented.

